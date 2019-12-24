 Skip to content
(Patheos) 'Obvious' tag doesn't begin to cover this (friendlyatheist.patheos.com)
27
    Evangelicalism, White House, Fundamentalist Christianity, majority of white evangelical Christians, Christian right, conservative Christians, LGBTQ people, Fundamentalism  
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Study shows evangelical christians are fascist coonts
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The word is 'dominion,' not 'freedom.'
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Study shows evangelical christians are fascist coonts


Triumphalist/Dominionist religions tend that way.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [pics.me.me image 500x624]


Dammit.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think it's been covered
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And by Christian Supremacy, they mean White Supremacy.
 
eKonk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If you prevent me from enacting legislation to force people to follow my religion, you are violating my first amendment rights.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA:
"...showed how a majority of white evangelical Christians sincerely believe atheists would strip away their rights if given the chance."
True.

The reverse is also true*.
This is why things work as they are.

When I see someone burning a Quran, I don't feel bad, because 1) it allows me to say that Jesus -Peace be upon him- was a Prophet and not be prosecuted for blasphemy. 2) hey, Muslim publisher Made some money!

/*I hold to that strong opinion. People who identify themselves by what they are not are against that thing
//no one calls themselves abigfoots or non-alienists
///the number of people on this site wishing all religions would go away, and claiming that religions are the source of human suffering, etc, guess what these people would decide if they had the power to. (That's not even counting those calling for glass parking lots...and not even taking into account what would happen if it rains)
 
dracos31
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Been saying this most of my life. They aren't Christian, they are Dominionist Authoritarians. The only thing keeping them from instituting a new Inquisition is the secular nature of our law (which they are working hard to change).
They would line all of us up against a wall if they though they could get away with it.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: FTA:
"...showed how a majority of white evangelical Christians sincerely believe atheists would strip away their rights if given the chance."
True.

The reverse is also true*.
This is why things work as they are.

When I see someone burning a Quran, I don't feel bad, because 1) it allows me to say that Jesus -Peace be upon him- was a Prophet and not be prosecuted for blasphemy. 2) hey, Muslim publisher Made some money!

/*I hold to that strong opinion. People who identify themselves by what they are not are against that thing
//no one calls themselves abigfoots or non-alienists
///the number of people on this site wishing all religions would go away, and claiming that religions are the source of human suffering, etc, guess what these people would decide if they had the power to. (That's not even counting those calling for glass parking lots...and not even taking into account what would happen if it rains)


Sorry, the asterisk should have been on the first "true".
Also, this isn't arguing that the rich, evangelicals don't have a prosecution complex. Or at least using it to stir the masses.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ask the n8tives.
Oh, right.
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As was mentioned in the WaPo piece TFA is discussing, this is the Reverse Golden Rule; "expect others to do to you what you would do to them".

Evangelicals are scared that atheists, Jews, and Muslims are going to ban Christianity because Evangelical Christians have had the goal of banning every religion except their brand of Christianity for decades.

Alt-right neo-nazis fear 'The White Race' becoming a minority because they know they treat minorities like shiat and expect the same treatment when circumstances are reversed.

Republicans justify voter suppression and election fraud because they just KNOW Democrats would do the same thing given the chance.

Transphobes are terrified of 'those types' molesting children in bathrooms because thats exactly what they would do themselves if they had the opportunity.

Every accusation is a confession.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this classic installment of The Adventures of COMALite J vs. the Tall Walker (a Dominionist former FARKer) here...

/And while not as directly related to the subject of this thread, given what today is, this Christmas installment.
 
TheXerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a Christian myself, I loathe seeing people use my faith to gain political power and use it as a cudgel against those who don't believe as they do. God doesn't need us to win elections to do His work. Jesus was quite specific on the nature of power and authority in what He said, specifically the part about His kingdom not being of this world (John 18:36), to assume that attaining office is needed to fulfill God's will flies right in the face of what is repeated time and again in the Old and New Testaments in that God is in control and we're not. Anything more borders upon heresy.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheXerox: As a Christian myself, I loathe seeing people use my faith to gain political power and use it as a cudgel against those who don't believe as they do. God doesn't need us to win elections to do His work. Jesus was quite specific on the nature of power and authority in what He said, specifically the part about His kingdom not being of this world (John 18:36), to assume that attaining office is needed to fulfill God's will flies right in the face of what is repeated time and again in the Old and New Testaments in that God is in control and we're not. Anything more borders upon heresy.


Well, that's easy for you to say...
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I saw a couple bible thumpers knocking on doors just down the block a couple summers ago. Got home & took the ball python out of her tank & waited. Would you believe when we answered the door, they didnt want to come in & talk about shamanism?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alphax: And by Christian Supremacy, they mean White Supremacy.


One step at a time, brother.
 
