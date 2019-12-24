 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Sometimes, to get things done, you've got to go the extra mile and just do it yourself. And make some beavers homeless   (mlive.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
phishrace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Missing woman's family used canoe to find her body in swamp after draining beaver pond.

I shudder to think what they may find at the end of the snail trail.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

King Something: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 850x850]


Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Under the circumstances, I think it was justified, you sick bastards.
 
Report