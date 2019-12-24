 Skip to content
(Page Six)   The Kommissar isn't the only one who vanished   (pagesix.com) divider line
    Prince Andrew, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Buckingham Palace  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She has had it with their crap. They've been sent to their rooms until they learn to behave.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't turn around...
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: She has had it with their crap. They've been sent to their rooms until they learn to behave.


Meghan and Harry haven't really done anything to deserve that .
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Don't turn around...


I miss Jill and Joe and all my funky friends.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's killing them off, one by one.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Don't turn around...

I miss Jill and Joe and all my funky friends.


The more you live, the faster you will die.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want a gold piano.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Don't turn around...


Oh oh ohh
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is a very clear omission," former Buckingham Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter told The Sun. "Their son Archie was born this year. You would have thought there might be a picture."

My brain registered that in this guy's voice
i.pinimg.com
 
ciarraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Don't turn around...


Done in two, this thread was.


/came here to write this
//got beat by the Mollusk
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alle ist klar.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like she's sitting at a desk in a bank wanting to open up a checking account.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Auntie Cheesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am guessing that most have forgotten the reports from last month that Harry and Meghan were headed to California for the holidays with her mother?

It appears the compromised on Canada, instead.

Fark user image
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hear the children
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Don't turn around...


And now in German.

Falco - Der Kommissar (Official Video)
Youtube 8-bgiiTxhzM
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gold pianos and furniture?

Trump must have orgasmed the second he walked into the room.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

sithon: feckingmorons: She has had it with their crap. They've been sent to their rooms until they learn to behave.

Meghan and Harry haven't really done anything to deserve that .


That we know if, they could have TP'ed Balmoral.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What this means? Nothing. Who is affected? no one. Is it going to influence anything anywhere? not a chance


But god damn someone will report it because a stranger changing the pictures in the background is more interesting than any aspect of their life
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas from the Royal Dysfunctional Family. They need to go on the British equivalent of Dr. Phil or Maury.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't know why we left the monarchy if we're going to be this obsessed with these stupid people
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My gods. There are people who pay sttention to this crap...and they get paid?!?


/the most dadaist timeline
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - also mired in scandals

??
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thread needs more commissars
i.pinimg.com
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
 I know jokes really require a lot of 'splainin once in your 90's, but it always seems a little sad.
 
Auntie Cheesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - also mired in scandals

??


Meghan's half-siblings are racist assholes and her dad has been selling his "tale of woe" to the British tabloids.  Other bullshiat "scandals" include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex developing an identity separate from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, announcing her pregnancy to HRM Queen Elizabeth II at Princess Eugenie's wedding just before jetting off for a tour of Australia and not turning Archie's birth into a sideshow for the press.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: And now in German.


The world needs more Falco.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If she had photos of all her descendants and siblings, it would be a very cluttered desk. Instead there are four photos, each representing a step in the monarchy:
(1) A photo of the previous king
(2) A photo of the current queen's family
(3) A photo of the next in line to be king with family
(4) A photo of the next two after that who will be king with family.

So, it's like a theme for the Queen's Speech. Duh.
 
docilej
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
lmagine if Prince Charles dies before the Queen does?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't know why we left the monarchy if we're going to be this obsessed with these stupid people


THIS!!  Didn't we fight several wars to get these people out of our lives??
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Myk-House of El: And now in German.

The world needs more Falco.


Fark user image
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

docilej: lmagine if Prince Charles dies before the Queen does?


William is next in line. I think everyone is OK with this.

1) Liz
2) Charles
3) William
4, 5, 6) Williams 3 kids (oldest to youngest)
7) Harry
8) Harry's kid
 
