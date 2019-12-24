 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Ironically, he'll be the one spending the holidays being put in a box   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Sad, English-language films, Death, Family, Paul Crush, UPS driver, Cary Elwes, Go Fund, suspected heart attack  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Poor kid.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you capitalism can I have some more
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luxury!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Olive the Other Reindeer - Bah, Bug and Hum
Youtube Lh2tgO52rcA
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.us More: Death, Family, UPS driver, Cary Elwes, Go Fund, suspected heart attack
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do UPS drivers not have yearly physicals? Normally I'd blame this on undiagnosed Hypertension or High Blood Pressure but that should be picked up in a yearly physical, or was he not taking his meds because he "Felt Fine"

/paranoid about my BP due to family history
//Do yourself a favor and get checked especially after 40
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was diagnosed with high blood pressure in the 90s I'm 46 now why am I not dead yet damn it
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything in the name of personal convenience is acceptable, tuff titties.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xmas peak season has been especially brutal this year. It has sucked all Christmas joy out of me. And if you order Harry and David fruit boxes as gifts, go fark yourself and send a gift certificate to the local grocery store the next time, ya dingleberry.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yet, People get mad when people steal stuff; if you're okay with this driver dying at work then you should be all right with someone stealing your stuff it's the same mentality
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My advice to you is to start smoking unfiltered Lucky Strikes.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Workers usually deliver around 100 parcels a day but the Christmas rush saw this figure more than double over the past six weeks."

But how much do workers usually deliver during the Christmas rushes?
I think that Christmas has happened before.
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK, Benjamin Button
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I smoke a Cuban daily. My ex ex ex ex is Cuban.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

??????
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

depends...

was it something that can be classed as a preexisting condition he had before working at UPS?  they'll find those every time.

was it something he developed while on the job *AT* UPS.  those are very hard to detect for some reason.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's your socialist healthcare system now, Paul?
 
LewDux
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Cur​i​ous_Case_of_Benjamin_Button_(short_sto​ry)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

In the 90s I was 400 pounds. Went to a concert. At first I assumed the ringing in my ear was from the speakers. But after weeks of it I went to the doctor and was told I had high blood pressure. I was given a script. Later I didn't have insurance/money. Cocaine. Lots of it. Now, I'm clean. But, surprised to not be dead.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Working 12 hours driving around delivering packages is not being worked to death. It's just some guy who had a heart attack while working.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Working 12 hour shifts for long periods of time shouldn't happen. That said, a few 12 hour shifts doesn't constitute being worked to death. It shouldn't have killed a healthy 40 something year old. There must have been some other hidden cause. The guy being pale and tired at the beginning of the shift, when that's not normal for him, was a warning sign that something was wrong.

/have a nephew with a heart condition
//it was diagnosed because of him being pale and tired a lot.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I don't think BP in the 90s is that high.

/ not a doctor
// what do doctors know?
/// if they're so smart, why aren't they out playing golf?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

At 42? I used to work at a hamburger place. With the amazing half off employee discount I would eat two triples for lunch. Later in the 90s I did cocaine. Later I was the size of a refrigerator. 46, still here. My point is that job killed him.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

In the 1990s I was told I had high blood pressure. LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL
 
GungFu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Yeah, he's a lightweight. Try 190s over 120s. I'm now 'regulated' to 133/93, which is still considered high. It's a juggling act with meds, diet etc, to get it 'right'.

But yeah, go see your doc. It's not a trivial matter given what it affects and could lead into - go over the 200s, and your dick could off.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

James Fixx, smart guy, health nut and author, would like to have words with you, but he died jogging and can't.

/ sometimes it's lifestyle
// sometimes it's health issues
/// sometimes it's a truck
 
MasterPython
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I doubt UPS would. The state would need to have you take a physical to get your commercial license.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I cannot speak for England, but ICC in the USA requires a physical every two years for truck drivers and UPS drivers are included in that.  It includes what one would expect: blood pressure, heart rate (stress and rest), eyesight, hernia, etc.  In some areas, a full blood diagnosis is done.  Obviously, this won't detect every possible issue.  That would be unrealistic.  But, it does highlight and head off at-risk drivers from this sort of thing.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

My dick has been off for ten years. One day it decided to simply log off. I personally with it still, which is quite nice.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I typed I pee with it. WTF autocorrect?
 
GungFu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wait! You had high blood pressure when you were, say, in your early 20s? WTF! Damn.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wax Jr still works. I give him wack weekly. The odd thing is, I have zero libido. My life would have been so much better if I had been born with no libido.  Ladies was so my downfall my whole life.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

About half the people at my workplace are mid 50s. A 10 hour day lifting objects of up to 100 pounds and being on their feet all day is average.  12 hour days aren't uncommon.  If you die from work at 42 it isn't the job that killed you. It's being in shiatty shape or having a heart condition.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Did you miss the part where I was a fat F$$K? And yea, mid 20s. Never mind I was surprised to see a 18 I was even more surprised to see 21.  I did a ton of drugs from 1986 to 2000? Stopped cocaine 29 years ago.
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You just ignored that, for you to be correct, I'd need to be dead, twice!
 
groppet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some vp sent a ton of Harry & David boxes here and people left em in the kitchen for everyone. I have been eating cosmic crisp apples for a while now, they are awesome .
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Japanese have been dealing with karoshi since the 70's, get a life people...........
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't think it's the same type of box......
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The fruit isn't necessarily bad, it's just a waste of money.


/ Granddad knew Harry or David in the 1920s
// S. Oregon orchards
/// Scandal was when they sent their daughters out of state to Mills College in CA, rather than SONS (S Oregon Normal School)  in Ashland
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That reminds me, I need to order some kitty litter from Amazon. The 40 lbs bags are 50 cents cheaper than at the store.

/actually I grew a conscience when I saw the exhausted USPS guy hauling a box onto the porch.
 
labman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They don't call it the silent killer for nothing.

42 is way too you g to go.
 
