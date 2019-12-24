 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Man is found guilty of disorderly conduct for mooning a woman. Claims his freedom of speech was violated. Protests as you might expect. Bonus: woman he mooned is Subby's fiance   (wjactv.com) divider line
35
    More: Dumbass, Prehistory, Boroughs in Pennsylvania, exposure incident, Complaint, Man, Freedom, buttocks  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2019 at 1:31 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see what the big deal is, she has to look at an ass every night.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an ass.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
tmyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you yell "Don't look!" to Ethel?
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Goas... hmmm. And he has a wife!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she pressed charges? Seriously?

/Remind me not to piss her off
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without pictures of said "fiance", I am not sure how outraged I should be.
Please provide pictures of her without the Canadian backdrop.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

grokca: Without pictures of said "fiance", I am not sure how outraged I should be.
Please provide pictures of her without the Canadian backdrop.


Or the "stock photo" watermarks.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
President George Washington:

"We fight to defend Freedom of Ass Speech, America's most sacred of ass protections."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MrBallou: grokca: Without pictures of said "fiance", I am not sure how outraged I should be.
Please provide pictures of her without the Canadian backdrop.

Or the "stock photo" watermarks.


Good call.
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
About half an hour following the hearing, police say they received a call about a man who was walking along Somerset Avenue with his pants pulled below his buttocks and something written or tattooed on his buttocks.

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He had "don't tread on me" written on his ass, didn't he?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So subs your wife is ruining some guy's life just because she saw a little ass cheek?
 
Electrify
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OooShiny: President George Washington:

"We fight to defend Freedom of Ass Speech, America's most sacred of ass protections."


Freedom of ass sembly had to be added in later by noted ass man Ben Franklin
 
Ringo48
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who presses charges over a mooning?
 
tarballa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh poor Karen!
 
Electrify
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: He had "don't tread on me" written on his ass, didn't he?


I write that on opposite side
 
TylerParry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: So subs your wife is ruining some guy's life just because she saw a little ass cheek?


Having RTFA, I'd say the guy is doing a perfectly cromulent job of ruining his own life.

And I'm sure we'll be seeing him here on Fark again.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Might want to fill in some details there Subby, because you're starting to lose popular opinion.  Looks like Team Ass is the Fark favorite right now.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
pics of her ass, plz
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isn't that a bootable offense?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dude wrote FREEDOM on his asscheeks? Was he trying to insult the English?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: So subs your wife is ruining some guy's life just because she saw a little ass cheek?


The guy's life is already ruined, please keep up.

/not subby
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Might want to fill in some details there Subby, because you're starting to lose popular opinion.  Looks like Team Ass is the Fark favorite right now.


It's a really simple equation. If subby's wife is hot, Fark will side with the wife. If subby's wife is not hot or subby does not post a picture, Fark will side with the dude.

What actually happened rarely has anything to do with what is said in a thread.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N

That spells ASS
 
chawco
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Dude wrote FREEDOM on his asscheeks? Was he trying to insult the English?
[Fark user image image 400x180]


Wrong gif bro:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ringo48: Who presses charges over a mooning?


An incredibly miserable person.
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Helpful pic of subby's wife

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ringo48: Who presses charges over a mooning?


Recovering werewolves.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TylerParry: [Fark user image image 425x360]


Hah, yeah.
Guy walking with his buttocks showing, it's disorderly conduct.
Women does same but with a thin thread running down the valley and suddenly it's a g-string.

/what the hell does the "g" stand for anyway?
//things that make you go immhmm.
 
GungFu
‘’ less than a minute ago  
M-O-O-N...that spells...
Fark user imageView Full Size

...ASS!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Soup Dragons - "I'm Free"
Youtube ZVGf3ePIO04


I bet he has Soup Dragon lyrics tattooed on his ass.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report