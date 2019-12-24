 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Who among us hasn't gathered together a few dozen of their closest friends, blocked off an interstate highway, covered their license plate with a "Fark the Police" sign, and done donuts for 5 minutes?   (freep.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Constable, Traffic, Detroit Police Department, Kwame Kilpatrick, Police, Crime, Chief of police, Detroit Police Chief James Craig  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crush his car.
In front of him.
Send him off to make license plates.

There is your incentive not to do that.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
'round these parts, we just use a corn field.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a bunch of festering gangrenous assholes.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
360 activity?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Backin the day, we did that stuff where people wouldn't see us.
 
munko [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
maybe he just spilled his coffee.  I don't have a car like that, but I have spilled hot coffee while I pulled onto the road.  If had had a car that did donuts like that one, I might have done donuts.  Instead I floored my Mercury Milan and screamed loudly.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like and respect my car enough not to potentially fark it up doing burnouts and donuts.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think it's funny. I also think he gets what he deserves if some good guy with a gun shoots him or he gets arrested or rolls his car...
 
MrHormel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
License plate read, DONUTS
 
bongon247
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: I think it's funny. I also think he gets what he deserves if some good guy with a gun shoots him or he gets arrested or rolls his car...


Dark you.  Good on you.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Authorities already have a pretty good lead on the red or orange Camaro, he said.

Well that very sentence makes me think they don't really have a pretty good lead.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
HAMMOND!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
N.W.A - F*** tha Police (CLEAN) [HQ]
Youtube 6d3eideBBWc
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He who is without sin cast the first Tokyo Drift.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Heroes. ACAB
 
S10Calade
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I like and respect my car enough not to potentially fark it up doing burnouts and donuts.


You sound like my 89 yr/old grandmother.
I like my cars, I also beat the shoes off my cars. Respectfully of course.
 
CzarChasm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...so the cops were attracted by the donuts?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElwoodCuse: Heroes. ACAB


Yeah, I'm sure everyone else who needed to use that public road to get someplace agrees with your sentiment.  They all voluntarily stopped in order to stick it to the man.
 
