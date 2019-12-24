 Skip to content
Author of "End of Times" releases sequel, featuring a wholesome American couple on the run from the law, a dead ex, another dead ex, missing children, doomsday prepping, cult membership, self-declared prophet status, and a partridge in some tree
ElvisThroop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is some weird stuff.   Like the Coen brothers need to make the movie.   Been watching it since it hit the news a couple of days ago.   I really fear  for the kids.   I think they are already dead.  Hope not.

Two dead exes and a brother (who killed one of the exes) for her in the span of a year and a half.  A dead wife for him (a couple of weeks before he married the above woman).
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks almost exactly like I'd expect him to look.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it isn't called "Overtime" I ain't buying it.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no crazy like religious crazy.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last time we had a hard End Times Prediction, I was getting sloshed with my uncle at a VFW hall. We even counted it down.

Yeah, the world didn't end, and I had to drive him home.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Should have named the sequal "New Roman".
 
Keys dude
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind this being my post-dead me bio except for the dead people part, you know, for the LOLs (anyone who actually knows me would know I would stop at self-declared prophet part. I'm there already)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But, it's the brown unwashed masses of South American, that we should fear. ROFLMAO. Trump 2020. 'Merica!!!! Great Again, finely.


 not
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: But, it's the brown unwashed masses of South American, that we should fear. ROFLMAO. Trump 2020. 'Merica!!!! Great Again, finely.


not


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's with all of these doom-mongers trying to bring the end of the world? Also, them kids is either runned off or dead.

/ why can't I meet desperate single mothers who will, quite literally, murder their own children to hang out with me.....

// probably because she'd murder me before too long
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What's with all of these doom-mongers trying to bring the end of the world? Also, them kids is either runned off or dead.

/ why can't I meet desperate single mothers who will, quite literally, murder their own children to hang out with me.....

// probably because she'd murder me before too long


Do we HAVE to bring out the hot/crazy chart again?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: why can't I meet desperate single mothers who will, quite literally, murder their own children to hang out with me.....

// probably because she'd murder me before too long


Right? I'll never understand homeless couples any one of those women can come with me instead they want to stay on the street, I guess.
Moreover, how exactly do women end up homeless? That hurts my brain.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: iheartscotch: What's with all of these doom-mongers trying to bring the end of the world? Also, them kids is either runned off or dead.

/ why can't I meet desperate single mothers who will, quite literally, murder their own children to hang out with me.....

// probably because she'd murder me before too long

Do we HAVE to bring out the hot/crazy chart again?


Don't care, had sex. The REALLY weird sex you only see on the really weird side of any legit pron site. You guys know what I'm talking about.
 
groppet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Saw this yesterday, this is a whole lotta weird. I am feeling bad about the kids though and hope they are in some cabin but odds are they aren't.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: iheartscotch: why can't I meet desperate single mothers who will, quite literally, murder their own children to hang out with me.....

// probably because she'd murder me before too long

Right? I'll never understand homeless couples any one of those women can come with me instead they want to stay on the street, I guess.
Moreover, how exactly do women end up homeless? That hurts my brain.


It's usually a combination of issues that lead to homelessness. That being said, a shockingly large number of families are one financial emergency away from total economic destitution and/or collapse. Not only that, but people actually CHOOSE to be homeless.

/ as an example, I knew a girl who had to do the homeless thing with her two daughters because her ex was a bastard and the women's shelter was full. It was a really bad story because he would not leave her alone. To the point where he'd intentionally sabotage anything that she did so she'd have to move back.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Schmerd1948: iheartscotch: What's with all of these doom-mongers trying to bring the end of the world? Also, them kids is either runned off or dead.

/ why can't I meet desperate single mothers who will, quite literally, murder their own children to hang out with me.....

// probably because she'd murder me before too long

Do we HAVE to bring out the hot/crazy chart again?

Don't care, had sex. The REALLY weird sex you only see on the really weird side of any legit pron site. You guys know what I'm talking about.


Now you have me pondering Salma Hayek in a fallout shelter.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Schmerd1948: iheartscotch: What's with all of these doom-mongers trying to bring the end of the world? Also, them kids is either runned off or dead.

/ why can't I meet desperate single mothers who will, quite literally, murder their own children to hang out with me.....

// probably because she'd murder me before too long

Do we HAVE to bring out the hot/crazy chart again?

Don't care, had sex. The REALLY weird sex you only see on the really weird side of any legit pron site. You guys know what I'm talking about.


And you woke up with a carving knife twanging in you chest. Happy Holidays.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, I hope those poor kids are somewhere safe...
 
