 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Who has fog this time of year? Chicago has fog this time of year. Who has planes stuck on the ground? Chicago has planes suck on the ground. Planes on ground, weather unsound, special night, canceled flights. Must be O'Hare, must be O'Hare   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Chicago Midway International Airport, Chicago, Federal Aviation Administration, O'Hare International Airport, Delta Air Lines, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, United Airlines, Chicago 'L'  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2019 at 1:50 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A headline of the year, right here.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire upper midwest is fogged in.


/Was supposed to be in the 50's today, fog won't burn through, so we're in the 30s
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"Planes suck on the ground"

Not sure whether to say "Of course they do. They're meant to be in the air." or "who knew?"
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Waiting for the bus this morning I couldn't see the store one block south of me. It was thick fog.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  my oldest had to sing the song this headline is set to for a radio broadcast last year, along with the rest of her class.  Practice was fun.  I set the difficulty settings to Dylan, reasoning if she could understand Bob, she could do the song.

Well, it was in a polka beat, not the traditional beat.  Needless to say she stuck to the traditional one for practice.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: A headline of the year, right here.


ummm... not really. even more so with the typo
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone wants to talk to your manager, Subby...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh, what a hairy situation.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I blame the Mods or Drew who can't seem to find Mods that can spell.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
couldn't see one street over this morning.   akron, ohio
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report