9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has today announced the development of a new land-based variant of their "unstoppable" Zircon hypersonic missile.

Great. Can't wait to see your next test launch when it prematurely detonates and irradiates Moscow or one of your other cities, dipshiat.

/Maybe spend less time farking around with politics and war and work on your economy.
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So now we have a hypersonic weaponry gap.  Quick, increase the defense budget by $100 billion.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nifty. When they eventually build bases on US soil, the Russians will be unstoppable against the Chinese and the Canadians.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh joy another way to put 5 billion in their graves quickly........

How about they stand the rich on the front line first!!!

One way to get em to pay their full share!!!!
 
Skail
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Clearly we need to spend more on defense.  Immediately.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Nifty. When they eventually build bases on US soil, the Russians will be unstoppable against the Chinese and the Canadians.


The U.S.S.A will be the greatest power in the world, until it's all buried under ash.  I hope there's at least one good parade before it's over.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So it does 7,000mp/h* yet has a max range of only 300 miles and an operational range of 190 miles???

That's not a super weapon.

That's basically point blank in terms of missile fights.  It's really fast but it's basically a sling shot in terms of useful missile range fights.

Also, Russians cant drive across town street with out crashing.
What's the odds they could program missiles or guide missiles that fast and target us.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

runwiz: So now we have a hypersonic weaponry gap.  Quick, increase the defense budget by $100 billion.


actually, we already have them.  Been working on them since W Bush
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

koder: Russia's President Vladimir Putin has today announced the development of a new land-based variant of their "unstoppable" Zircon hypersonic missile.

Great. Can't wait to see your next test launch when it prematurely detonates and irradiates Moscow or one of your other cities, dipshiat.

/Maybe spend less time farking around with politics and war and work on your economy.


It's the reason that entire towns in Spain, Italy, and alpine Bavaria and Austria, Slovenia are now packed with Russian/Ukrainian oligarchs' villas.   The poor ones will have to go to Cleveland and Miami.   There really is no immigration problem for them in the news.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Report