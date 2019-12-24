 Skip to content
(WTOP)   County plagued by BB gun vandalism incidents. It's only a matter of time before someone's eye gets shot out   (wtop.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"YOU'LL SHOOT YOUR EYE OUT KID!!!"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The usual confusion between BB guns and pellet guns which can be a whole  lot more dangerous. In the article they call the projectiles "BB gun pellets".
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say, the vandalism trifecta is in play.

/ Uncommon? Rare? 'Murica?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The'd better drink their Ovaltine.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Never bring a BB bat to a BB gun fight.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Those things need to be regulated with the same laws as regular firearms, they're an absolute nuisance in the hands of a board teenager. I've had about 5 car windows shot out with them over the years, in one incident a few years back, some kid went on a spree and did over 50k in damages to car, home, and business windows. Seeing as he was under 18, he got a slap on the wrist (probation), meanwhile I'm out $380 for the new rear window in my car.
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CSB: I was around the corner from my house, driving with the window down, when I was shot on the side of the head with a BB gun. I slammed on the brakes and started screaming obscenities at the big bush where the little farkers must be hiding. They were scared shiatless, since they didn't run or say anything. I threw a half empty water bottle, cussed some more, then drove home. Once I was finally parked I noticed a June bug in its death throes on the car seat.

tl;dr a bug kamikazed into my face and I cussed at an empty bush.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: CSB: I was around the corner from my house, driving with the window down, when I was shot on the side of the head with a BB gun. I slammed on the brakes and started screaming obscenities at the big bush where the little farkers must be hiding. They were scared shiatless, since they didn't run or say anything. I threw a half empty water bottle, cussed some more, then drove home. Once I was finally parked I noticed a June bug in its death throes on the car seat.

tl;dr a bug kamikazed into my face and I cussed at an empty bush.


If it makes you feel better, I was taking out the trash late one night, when over by the woodpile, I saw a golden eye looking at me. Looked like a raccoon. I spent 5 minutes talking to it, trying to get it to come closer, when my eyes adjusted enough to see I was talking to the metal grommet on the wood pile tarp.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OK, Black Bart, now you get yours!
 
Report