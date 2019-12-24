 Skip to content
(Fodor's Travel)   From steel town to town of tinsel
6
strathmeyer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I didn't know they were famous for more than being the subject of that Billy Joel song
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good for them. They've taken advantage of their town name to try to recover from the collapse of the local industry.
I wonder if they would have done the same if their town had been named 'Gomorrah'.
 
Johnson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's no Frankenmuth.
 
groppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Spent some time there years ago when I was dating a young lady from there. It was a lot of fun walking around there and they did dive headfirst into the holidays. Glad to see it helped them out. The shop there I do like the most was one for wiccans, had a lot of interesting stuff.
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sorry not going I have enough crap thank you very much.........
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tillmaster: Good for them. They've taken advantage of their town name to try to recover from the collapse of the local industry.
I wonder if they would have done the same if their town had been named 'Gomorrah'.


Or Sodom.
They changed their town name.
To "Upper Saint Clair"
After a guy who changed his name from Sinclair to Saint Clair because he didn't like his name.
So they took the name of a guy who wasn't even using his own name.
There is no lower Saint Clair.
 
