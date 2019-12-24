 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   I've had it with these motherfarking stowaway snakes on this motherfarking plane   (newsweek.com) divider line
    More: Scary, New Zealand, Snake, Biosecurity New Zealand spokesperson, Tasman Sea, standard procedure, Australia's Gold Coast, pilot of the next flight, New Zealand's South Island  
7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about monkey fighting snakes on a Monday-to-Friday plane?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A King Cobra is displayed to the public at Noah's Ark Zoo

The suspect was a python; they aren't even venomous, you snake racists.

/snacists?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thulsa Doom finding economical ways to travel?
grayflannelsuit.netView Full Size
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

koder: A King Cobra is displayed to the public at Noah's Ark Zoo

The suspect was a python; they aren't even venomous, you snake racists.

/snacists?


And the two-headed copperhead...
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The security officers were presumably in the pocket of PHP.
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Snakes are your friends.
Well, maybe not the black mamba...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

