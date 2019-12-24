 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some New Wave Guy)   It's a very protein Christmas: alternative xmas favorites and some...less than classic cuts. Hear what commercial Christmas radio doesn't sound like, it's a PastFORWARD Family Christmas on PastFORWARD #113. Starts at 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
5
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, Global Radio, California, Association of American Universities, University of California, Music, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2019 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll be there (here) but might be late. Doctor appt.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...or not. Last-minute cancellation.
 
socalnewwaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will definitely not be your usual fare.

If I can get my crap together, I'll be shooting out the playlist at:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Wait is this a Fall headline on Fark? SQUEEEEEEEEEEE!" -- Me
 
socalnewwaver
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: "Wait is this a Fall headline on Fark? SQUEEEEEEEEEEE!" -- Me


Well it does appear now that is the case...
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report