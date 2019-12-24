 Skip to content
(Some Demon)   Hey, Charlie Charlie, is "Aggressive Satanism" a worldwide problem that will kill us all?   (cruxnow.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Demon, Satanism, Children's Book, young people, long-time Catholic exorcist, Exorcism, Dominican Father Francois Dermine, aggressive Satanism  
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satanist don't believe in toxic fairytales, while the Catholic Church does, churches are the danger, not the Satanists.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satan isn't bothering anybody.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No but aggressive Christianity and aggressive Islam definitely are threats to the planet.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
don't be jealous because their imaginary friend is cooler than yours.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They deem like perfectly reasonable people to me

Hail Satan - Official Trailer
Youtube amB2Ol6wihg
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Put some holy water in it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To these people, anyone who is atheist, agnostic, or just doesn't give any thought/time to religion at all == Satanic. Their mental disorder is full and complete.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I asked this one guy at work if he would vote for an atheist president and he was horrified at the notion.  Farking "oppressed Christians".  Fark all of you.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One long-time Catholic exorcist has sounded an alarm over what he called an uptick in "aggressive Satanism," especially among young people, which he insists is due in part to the rapid growth of cultural secularism and a lack of strong role models.

Or maybe it's because your ilk keep diddling them.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean.....the Jesus-botherers haven't exactly been doing a bang up job of staying true to the message of Jesus.
 
Cache
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
**looks at America**

I'd be more worried about Aggressive Christianity.
 
Insain2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said.......
 
johnny queso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
says guy who's job description is essentially witch doctor.

vaffanculo, padre
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Religion as a whole is the greatest threat to world sanity and our continued existence as a species.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I asked this one guy at work if he would vote for an atheist president and he was horrified at the notion.  Farking "oppressed Christians".  Fark all of you.


They need mandatory prayer in school and the workplace. This applies only to the best evangelical Jesus-y prayers. Definitely not to those Papists or god forbid Muslims...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Satan doesn't do anything.  He makes the offer and steps aside.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Among other things, Dominican Father Francois Dermine said, exposure to the demonic at a young age encourages violence, ranging from bullying to more serious manifestations.

Meanwhile, exposure to Catholicism at a young age tends to result in being molested.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice shirt.

Hey kid .....BUS
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

toraque: Among other things, Dominican Father Francois Dermine said, exposure to the demonic at a young age encourages violence, ranging from bullying to more serious manifestations.

Meanwhile, exposure to Catholicism at a young age tends to result in being molested.


Speaking as someone who attended Catholic school, nothing encourages violence ranging from bullying to more serious manifestations more than Catholicism.
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YakBoy42
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I know who I'd choose
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't know, he seems to be a pretty stand-up fellow...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Sooooooo many christians just can't seem to get that concept.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man, Catholic silliness trifecta in play.
 
