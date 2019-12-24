 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTAE)   Tractor trailer carrying car batteries catches fire, creating negative impact on PA Turnpike's holiday traffic. Truck towed to terminal. Driver not charged   (wtae.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, Pennsylvania Turnpike, New Stanton, Pennsylvania, Tractor trailer, car batteries catches fire, Hearst Television Inc., Truck, Pennsylvania, Semi-trailer truck  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2019 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You positive about that, Subby? Sounds like more than assault to me.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Those puns sounded a bit forced and should have been done in parallel instead
 
Hachitori
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

styckx: Those puns sounded a bit forced and should have been done in parallel instead



Your comment is a bit polarizing, don't you think, and perhaps even ungrounded.  At least it was short.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's a lot of puns at once, subby.  Let's not get hysteresisical.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Everyone was positively electrified at each junction along the route.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There seems to be some resistance to this, subby. Are you sure you have a current source?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hachitori: styckx: Those puns sounded a bit forced and should have been done in parallel instead


Your comment is a bit polarizing, don't you think, and perhaps even ungrounded.  At least it was short.


Perhaps the current conversation was too direct for him, and he wanted an alternate?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These puns hertz.
 
C-eyes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Watt ?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Y'all are some real DieHard fans of puns.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seems to be a series of these pun headlines running currently
 
X-Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Y'all are some real DieHard fans of puns.


Some real diode fans here, too.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: These puns hertz.


Sorry, I don't have the capacitance to rectify that situation. Have you tried filtering out these puns through meditation? Repeat after me:
"Ohmmmmmmmm"
 
starlost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
don't put interstate batteries on a intrastate road.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, I'm positively amped up about the thought of getting a gree battery!
 
kendelrio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Or even a free battery!

/I suck!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish I was better insulated from all these puns.  It's not your fault, we must have got our wires crossed.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report