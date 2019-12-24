 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Anyone know where this can guy can get a card that says 'Merry Christmas Daughterwife' ? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fieldgrove was initially charged with felony incest, but was instead convicted of attempted incest this week in Adams County, Nebraska.

Attempted incest?  That's a thing?
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Fieldgrove was initially charged with felony incest, but was instead convicted of attempted incest this week in Adams County, Nebraska.

Attempted incest?  That's a thing?


Oh yeah, I hear they award Nobel prizes for it.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Any Walmart in Arkansas will have plenty of those cards.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How do you know when a redneck girl is a virgin?

When she can outrun her brothers
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How do you circumcise a guy from Alabama? Kick his sister in the chin.
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cman: How do you know when a redneck girl is a virgin?

When she can outrun her brothers


Farkin' rednecks.
That's only okay if you're the President.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Travis Fieldgrove, 40, wed his daughter, Samantha Kershner, 22, St. Paul, in October last year.

Who is St. Paul, and what does he have to do with this?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: How do you circumcise a guy from Alabama? Kick his sister in the chin.


Or hand him a lit M-80 and ask him to count to ten.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Giuliani's Card Shoppe and Treason Emporium
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Fieldgrove was initially charged with felony incest, but was instead convicted of attempted incest this week in Adams County, Nebraska.

Attempted incest?  That's a thing?


Legally, I'm assuming they can't PROVE he farked her, if she won't testify against him, even though everyone assumes so, or else what's the point of it all
 
Eravior
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I made the mistake of skimming the article to find out where that was and saw this:

"Paedo couple raped daughter, 2, and fantasised about incest with unborn child"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: How do you know when a redneck girl is a virgin?

When she can outrun her brothers


What's a redneck girl say after sex?


Get off me daddy, you're crushing my cigarettes.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If only anti-sodomy laws were in place. It would help make the prison sentences longer in cases like this. Which is totally not a complete farking waste of law enforcement and judicial resources.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Travis Fieldgrove, 40, wed his daughter, Samantha Kershner, 22, St. Paul, in October last year.

Who is St. Paul, and what does he have to do with this?


St. Paul is the patron saint of missionaries, evangelists, writers and public workers.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ok, besides being gross, if they don't reproduce, what is the problem?
They did not start this relationship until after she was of age, and he was not even part of her life for the first 17 years.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Honey, if we get a divorce are we still related ?"
- Jeff Foxworthy (I think)
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great.  Two people who aren't hurting anyone being prosecuted for being in a situation that's probably out of their control.  I know it's fun to point and laugh, but GSA is pretty much the most intense physical attraction one person can have for another.  None of you would be laughing if you were in the same situation.

Just leave them alone.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
what moran wrote that piece of crap?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Fieldgrove was initially charged with felony incest, but was instead convicted of attempted incest this week in Adams County, Nebraska.

Attempted incest?  That's a thing?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: What's a redneck girl say after sex?


How does an Essex girl cool down after sex?

She winds the window down.
 
orbister
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Z-clipped: Great.  Two people who aren't hurting anyone being prosecuted for being in a situation that's probably out of their control.  I know it's fun to point and laugh, but GSA is pretty much the most intense physical attraction one person can have for another.  None of you would be laughing if you were in the same situation.


Paedophiles feel powerful sexual attraction too, but we expect them not to act on it.
 
