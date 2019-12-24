 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   They are awesome for doing this, but it would be great if they never had to do it again
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was something that actually made a difference, you would see all sorts of interviews of people whose lives have been changed by this type of debt forgiveness, but you never do. It is largely a symbolic gesture, the money spent could be more effectively used to feed or house the poor.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dystopian Reality Of All Those "Inspirational" Stories - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube fYOA8gXpios
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, next time don't take millions of dollars away from your followers.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I see the comments are trending negative. This is an incredibly kind thing for this church to do, and quibbling about what they should have done instead missed the point.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This kind of thing would never be needed in a civilized country.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A woman approached Jesus and anointed him with expensive perfume. His followers reproached her saying that she ought to have sold the perfume and given the money to the poor. But Jesus rebuked them. 'The poor will always be with you. Don't waste your money trying to save them. Focus on the people that you live who will only be here for a short time.'
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever believes in me will also do the works that I do; and greater works than these will he do, because I am going to the Father."

Some Christians walk their talk.
 
azxj
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, that's money they could've used in their "molesting alter boys legal defense fund".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People in the rest of the world: "What is medical debt???"
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Headline : L.A. Church to Pay Off $5.3M in Medical Debt for Thousands of Poverty-Stricken Households

Article: ABC7 reported that the church collected about $50,000 in the past year.

What do have some sort of "loaves and fishes" thing going down here?  Or did someone forget a few zeros in one of those numbers?
 
Abox
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a thing of value.  Someone somewhere is going to pay for it, why not a church.
 
azxj
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Headline : L.A. Church to Pay Off $5.3M in Medical Debt for Thousands of Poverty-Stricken Households

Article: ABC7 reported that the church collected about $50,000 in the past year.

What do have some sort of "loaves and fishes" thing going down here?  Or did someone forget a few zeros in one of those numbers?


I'm sure this debt was bought by debt collectors for pennies on the dollar, so $50k probably could pay off $5.3M.  John Oliver did the same stunt - paid off $15M for only $60k:

https://www.cnbc.com/2016/06/06/john-​o​liver-takes-a-14m-bite-out-of-medical-​debt.html
 
thy crotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

doomsdayaddams: I see the comments are trending negative. This is an incredibly kind thing for this church to do, and quibbling about what they should have done instead missed the point.


agreed.  it's easy to be cynical but this is a good thing a church actually did for a change.  they could have done nothing and I'm sure the beneficiaries will more than appreciate having that debt cleared.

/ the only thing better would have been if the medical (er, insurance) profession themselves waived the debt.
// happy christmas and all other holidays!
 
