 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Northwest)   Oh wow, man, like I forgot what I came here to get   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
13
    More: Obvious, Crime, Theft, Saturday night, East Republican Street, Police, marijuana store, minor injury, unknown suspect  
•       •       •

687 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2019 at 6:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When he couldn't, he fired several times at the door and fled after when he still couldn't get it open "

Hah, stoner logic.
 
Insain2
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Two days later.........
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Doxx him and let him go
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sure all that evidence that was taken by the police will come back in exactly the same shape.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How much cash did he leave and who came out a head?

/is that even a valid question?
//(cough cough) crackin' myself up in here
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dave's not here!
 
LewDux
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Strongbeerrules: Dave's not here!


Knockknockknockknock! No open up the door, it's me, Dave!
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He remembered the important stuff.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cdn.mrctv.orgView Full Size


                                    WHAT ARE YOU PEOPLE?  ON DOPE?!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bslim: "When he couldn't, he fired several times at the door and fled after when he still couldn't get it open "

Hah, stoner logic.


Hah.  Stoner grammar.
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Dope will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no dope." The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report