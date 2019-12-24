 Skip to content
(NPR)   Now Christians are filling up crop dusters with holy water and spraying communities from the air. There's no way anybody could misinterpret that, right?   (npr.org) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming this is the Christian equivalent of spraying for mosquitoes? Some sort of pre-emptive strike against demons and the undead moving into the town?

And what happens if a non-Christian gets doused? Throwing holy water on someone who doesn't want to be sprayed with it seems like it would meet any definition of assault.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are mentally ill.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm assuming this is the Christian equivalent of spraying for mosquitoes? Some sort of pre-emptive strike against demons and the undead moving into the town?

And what happens if a non-Christian gets doused? Throwing holy water on someone who doesn't want to be sprayed with it seems like it would meet any definition of assault.


They're just in a friendly competition with the Mormons and Baptists to baptize/convert as many people en masse as possible.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't spill water on me and tell me it's raining.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now, just imagine if it was Muslims that had done this.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How Barzare, how Barzare.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Blessing with traces of Roundup. That cancer is just proof that the Jesus is working in you. HAL-AY-LOON-YA!!!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Now, just imagine if it was Muslims that had done this.


I don't know enough about Islam. Do they have something like Holy Water?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
These are Catholics, not Christians.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Religious fanatics poisoning the air with hydric acid!
 
rewind2846
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Remember this shat the next time one of these bible-thumping baboons whines about being "oppressed" or "persecuted".
 
tinyarena
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Humans evolved in an atmosphere with 280 ppm of CO₂. Today it's 400
ppm. Now imagine 20 middle-aged suits in a small boardroom, all
breathing. That room's CO₂ exceeds 1,000 parts per million, and that's
how Idiocracy becomes a documentary

/not mine
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OMG those monsters! People might get moist!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: These are Catholics, not Christians.


The inevitable idiocy has arrived.
 
p51d007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The government has been spreading THIS stuff for decades LOL.


telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Deathfrogg: Now, just imagine if it was Muslims that had done this.

I don't know enough about Islam. Do they have something like Holy Water?


No idea. But it would be highly probable that someone somewhere would be calling for it to be investigated and the perpetrators lined up against the wall and shot.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: These are Catholics, not Christians.


My sister lives in Lafayette la, smack dab in Acadiana. When she comes to visit she'll cross herself when we drive by a Catholic church. These people are shiite Catholics
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: These are Catholics, not Christians.


Louisiana Catholics. They're not even Catholics.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Now, just imagine if it was Muslims that had done this.


Yeah, Muslims flying planes, that's about as ridicul--wait.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
To be honest, the only surprising thing about this for me is the fact that it was a Roman Catholic church doing it, and not some "non-denominational" Protestant pastor whose brother in law owns a crop duster.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The airplane's name? Aspergillum.
 
dontpanic07042
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So much for the theory that you actually have to accept Jesus into your heart. Apparently it's enough to have someone sprinkle you with water that someone said some magic words over, and POOF! You're a Christian. Congratulations and you're welcome.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I blessed it there, and we waited for the pilot to take off," Barzare said, noting that it was the largest amount of water he had ever turned holy.

"I've blessed some buckets for people and such, but never that much water," he said.

Oh yea, that must be VERY strenuous...musta been at the limits of his power...amazing stuff
 
Jesterling
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do you want norovirus? Because, that is how you get norovirus.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

p51d007: The government has been spreading THIS stuff for decades LOL.


[telegraph.co.uk image 850x567]


just over your house
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: "I blessed it there, and we waited for the pilot to take off," Barzare said, noting that it was the largest amount of water he had ever turned holy.

"I've blessed some buckets for people and such, but never that much water," he said.

Oh yea, that must be VERY strenuous...musta been at the limits of his power...amazing stuff


You should see him turn undead or cure light wounds.
 
Mouser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be simpler to bless a hurricane and let Nature do the work for you?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: These are Catholics, not Christians.


Catholicism, Mormonism (The Church or Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints) and the Amish (Swiss German Anabaptists-Protestants) are all denominations of Christianity. They all believe in Jesus Christ as Savior.
Their variations in practice are as much cultural as religious.

Christians trying to distance themselves from Catholics is always entertaining to watch.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the mormons are out this morning buying planes to seed clouds.
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
then goes back to the rectory and rapes a child.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Last year, I got sprayed with holy water shot by a priest from a Super Soaker. Gig Harbor does a "Blessing of the Fleet" ceremony every year and I kayaked into the fray last year to be blessed. The fishing community here was established by Croatians (Catholic), so it's a tradition that goes way back. The holy water did not burn or melt my skin so it might have been fake.
 
jimjays
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But some are up in arms if liquor or books are simply sold in the community, not dropped on them against their will out of the sky. (Speaking of books, I saw a nonsense story yesterday about Trump's Presidential Library being in a trailer park. I thought an adult book store would be a better fit.)
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Body of Christ".
"Amen".
"Blood of Christ".
Fark user imageView Full Size


"A FARKING MEN"!!1  AIIIIIIIGGGGHHHH!!1
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Thong_of_Zardoz: These are Catholics, not Christians.

The inevitable idiocy has arrived.


What's idiotic about it? Any Catholic I've ever known has made that distinction. As far as they're concerned non Catholic christians are misguided heretics.
 
walkerhound
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Massa Damnata: then goes back to the rectory and rapes a child.


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're not gonna anoint me, dammit!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/yesterday i was across the atchafalaya river from melville, louisiana. Area bears a frightening resemblance to this movie scene
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Catholic priests running around sprinkling incest all over the place.
 
AeAe [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"holy" water is just regular water with special incantations. In other words, it's just water.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Now, just imagine if it was Muslims that had done this.


Meh.  I wanna see the Church of Satan get involved and sprinkle Unholy Water all around.

I'm not actually sure what Unholy Water would be, but I bet Coca-Cola bottles it in third world countries somewhere.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Thong_of_Zardoz: These are Catholics, not Christians.

Catholicism, Mormonism (The Church or Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints) and the Amish (Swiss German Anabaptists-Protestants) are all denominations of Christianity. They all believe in Jesus Christ as Savior.
Their variations in practice are as much cultural as religious.

Christians trying to distance themselves from Catholics is always entertaining to watch.


Yes, poor choice of words on my part.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Weird Hal: Thong_of_Zardoz: These are Catholics, not Christians.

The inevitable idiocy has arrived.

What's idiotic about it? Any Catholic I've ever known has made that distinction. As far as they're concerned non Catholic christians are misguided heretics.


What's idiotic is that you've completely misunderstood the original phrase and defended the reversal of it.  The original phrase is complete idiocy and a total lack of understanding.
 
gojirast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

toraque: I'm not actually sure what Unholy Water would be,


I'm going to go with "from the water fountains at the White House."
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Now, just imagine if it was Muslims that had done this.


Nah, Muslims would have dropped napalm. Amirite, America? Don't even get me started with those Jews!
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Relax, it's just prepetition for the coming vampires.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

toraque: Deathfrogg: Now, just imagine if it was Muslims that had done this.

Meh.  I wanna see the Church of Satan get involved and sprinkle Unholy Water all around.

I'm not actually sure what Unholy Water would be, but I bet Coca-Cola bottles it in third world countries somewhere.


Christ, even worse, it turns out they sell it on Etsy.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: To be honest, the only surprising thing about this for me is the fact that it was a Roman Catholic church doing it, and not some "non-denominational" Protestant pastor whose brother in law owns a crop duster.


Yeah, usually the practices of the Catholic church are devoid of such superstitious nonsense.
 
