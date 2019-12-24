 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Russia's warm winter has led to a snowless Moscow, plants blooming out of season, and a bunch of sleep-deprived and presumably very pissed off bears   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summer is coming.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck them.

They wanted global chaos. This is partially a result of that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha ha, Russia.  Fark you!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Agreed. Looks pissed.
 
LewDux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mild Russian winter! Invading time!!!
 
ar393
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Right now my yard in VT looks like it does in April.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: F*ck them.

They wanted global chaos. This is partially a result of that.


Can't get through the paywall, but are they actually complaining about this? I was under the impression that warming temperatures unlocked a lot of their geography, both land and maritime.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If only Hitler had waited until this year to invade.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In Soviet winter, climate changes you.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How much ice do they have to deal with in the northern sea ports of Russia this year? It seems the Russian wet dream of global warming involves northern sea routes that are open year round without the need for ice breaker ships. They don't really give a shiat if the American heartland breadbasket is turned into a dustbowl in the process of achieving that. Keep voting for Trump, farmers. He's got your back. Nevermind the bullseye he has scrawled upon it.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The mild Moscow winter is the least of Tsar Vladimir's problems this Orthodox Advent. Melting permafrost is destroying Siberian oil rigs and hitting him where it counts.

Just in general, Putin hasn't acted like he has much interest in securing the viability of the Russian Federation in its current form after he leaves public life. Very après moi le déluge---or at any rate l'effondrement.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
But it is NOT repeat NOT global climate change. Not at all. Not even a little bit. And nothing bad will happen
 
