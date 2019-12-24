 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   Firefighter torches his own SUV after it was stolen and recovered because minorities might have used it. Wait until he finds out what fish do in the water   (ctpost.com) divider line
56
    More: Sick, Firefighter, Matthew Bittner, United States, Monroe Police Department, sports utility vehicle, General Motors, Four-wheel drive, police  
•       •       •

56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Several years back, I got a phone call at the hotel I work at from a guy who didn't want a bed that might have been used by gay people(how would I know for sure?) or by black people... but he used far more offensive words than that.

This guy seems to have the same mindset.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, the Trump era where the racists just fall over each other to out themselves, Firefighters, teachers
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He couldn't just sell it? I get that he's a racist asshole, but how stupid do you have to be to torch your own car? A black person may have driven his car so the only solution is insurance fraud?

What the boogity fark?
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: He couldn't just sell it? I get that he's a racist asshole, but how stupid do you have to be to torch your own car? A black person may have driven his car so the only solution is insurance fraud?

What the boogity fark?


He might have to sell it to a black man and touch money a black man touched.

Now he's gonna go to prison where he's gonna have some difficulty scrubbing himself clean from the touch of minorities.

/can't wait for the follow up story on him setting his colon on fire after he gets out of prison
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he feels the same way about his jail cell.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard he threw the fire station's Dalmatian in the SUV before he torched it, because the dog had black spots. This man is a maniac.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a car stolen once when I lived in De-toilet I didn't want mine back either not because some jerkwater swiped it on a snowy night because of the way they trashed it!!!

I still drove it cause back in 1980 that was all I had to get back & forth to work. Then it died when the "Transmission" went bye bye!!
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His haircut checks out.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read similar things about real estate, how some people want to buy brand new houses where no one else has ever used the bathroom. (I assume there's potential racist reasons there, but haven't read about it being stated that way.) I always wanted to send a note to the folks in those articles, reminding them that probably half a dozen workers used the can before they moved in.
 
jayfurr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: /can't wait for the follow up story on him setting his colon on fire after he gets out of prison


TMML.  Comment of the year.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: His haircut checks out.


As does the lack of a chin/jawline.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can understand his pain:

The Other Guys - Dirty Mike and the boys
Youtube u1j4mK6cs_A
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't Dirty Mike and the Boys.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel sorry for this guy. What type of animals had raised him so backwards he is this way as an adult? I'm thinking the parents were card carrying KKK members. Good grief.

/enjoy your uncertain future in prison, fella
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a man who needs to visit the GM assembly plant in Arlington TX to see who built his Chevy Tahoe.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: I had a car stolen once when I lived in De-toilet I didn't want mine back either not because some jerkwater swiped it on a snowy night because of the way they trashed it!!!

I still drove it cause back in 1980 that was all I had to get back & forth to work. Then it died when the "Transmission" went bye bye!!


Why "transmission"?  Did you have a peach cobbler or something in there instead?
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fellow Farkers, this... this is a level of stupid I have not seen in a long, long...

In one of the texts, Bittner suggested that someone should put a wall around Bridgeport "to keep the animals from getting out."

LONG time. Yeah, prison. Lots of it. Where everything has been touched by "minorities", including the jumpsuit he will be wearing, the mattress, sheets and blankets he will be sleeping on, every chair or sofa he will sit on, even the trays and utensils he will be using. All used by "those people", sometimes with the last hour.

And he will likely have a minority cellmate or be in a dorm with lots of them. Black and brown "cooties" everywhere. A better punishment could not be had for a racist scumbag c*cksucker like this one.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water? You mean recycled dinosaur pee. This is a fun thing to tell other people's kids, BTW. That's a free tip for those family holiday visits.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit I'm impressed by his ability to turn the recovery of a stolen vehicle into multiple felonies. A saner racist might have just sold the car to somebody.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: I had a car stolen once when I lived in De-toilet I didn't want mine back either not because some jerkwater swiped it on a snowy night because of the way they trashed it!!!

I still drove it cause back in 1980 that was all I had to get back & forth to work. Then it died when the "Transmission" went bye bye!!


Please show respect for the car. It identified as a stationary object at that point :P

Also, fireman is farking crazy. Is farking Monroe, CT the goddamn capital of minorities? Methinks there's a chance he did Nazi it coming.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tahoes are only made in Arlington Texas which has a "minority" population of 49% so there sporting chance the that only white person that touched this truck was the racist owner.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rewind2846: Fellow Farkers, this... this is a level of stupid I have not seen in a long, long...

In one of the texts, Bittner suggested that someone should put a wall around Bridgeport "to keep the animals from getting out."

LONG time. Yeah, prison. Lots of it. Where everything has been touched by "minorities", including the jumpsuit he will be wearing, the mattress, sheets and blankets he will be sleeping on, every chair or sofa he will sit on, even the trays and utensils he will be using. All used by "those people", sometimes with the last hour.

And he will likely have a minority cellmate or be in a dorm with lots of them. Black and brown "cooties" everywhere. A better punishment could not be had for a racist scumbag c*cksucker like this one.


Whoa, whoa, dial it down.  There's no proof that he's a c*cksucker yet.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Update: Last seen leaving the scene of a vehicle fire. Possibly headed for the White House.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Insain2: I had a car stolen once when I lived in De-toilet I didn't want mine back either not because some jerkwater swiped it on a snowy night because of the way they trashed it!!!

I still drove it cause back in 1980 that was all I had to get back & forth to work. Then it died when the "Transmission" went bye bye!!

Why "transmission"?  Did you have a peach cobbler or something in there instead?


The FARK Filter is hilariously overpowered, try it sometime.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middlewaytao: Harry Wagstaff: His haircut checks out.

As does the lack of a chin/jawline.


Chin? Don't need none, sounds too Chinese.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA: "Bittner is also the owner of MBS Lawn and Tree LLC."

Here's a picture from his company's Facebook page.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Several years back, I got a phone call at the hotel I work at from a guy who didn't want a bed that might have been used by gay people(how would I know for sure?) or by black people... but he used far more offensive words than that.

This guy seems to have the same mindset.


If he wants one of those rooms it's $100 cash at check in. The you print up a certification and place it in the room: "Definitely not used by gays or blacks. Just a bunch of super white meth heads."
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

thorpe: From TFA: "Bittner is also the owner of MBS Lawn and Tree LLC."

Here's a picture from his company's Facebook page.

[Fark user image 194x259]


See! he can't be racist, he hires minorities!

/s
//These farking people.
///
 
Godscrack
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Hopefully his numerous cellmates will be all be 300lb, lonely oversexed, non English speaking Mexican's with double jointed hips.
Supervised by enormous black prison guards with big Afro's and Ball Park fingers.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Car thieves steal cars for transportation, joyriding, committing other felonies and parts.  There's no profit motive to steal a car just to torch it.  Insurance companies always know the owner did it when a car is burned.  It's like the flames just scream "fraud!"
 
pounddawg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where the f*ck is your chin?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
in an emergency would he not try as hard to save lives or property if he didn't like the people involved? some firefighter review board should do a review on him.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Way back when, I worked in a call center for one of the monthly book club distributors. Got a call one day from some asshole who wanted me to put a note on his account that he was very upset that there was a Black Book of the Month club but that if there were a White Book of the Month club everyone would be outraged.

I put a note on his account that said something to the effect that he wanted us to know he's a racist and he was very upset that minority literature is being sold.

I guess it never came up again, because I didn't get fired.

There's a reason racist people usually seem pretty stupid. They mostly are.
 
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Where the f*ck is your chin?

[Fark user image image 736x920]


The Master Race?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Where the f*ck is your chin?

[Fark user image image 736x920]


It appears it has retreated to the top of his skull.
 
zez
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I really doubt it was stolen the fist time
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You'd think a member of the "Master race" would be more smaterer!
 
Datanerd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Alphax: Several years back, I got a phone call at the hotel I work at from a guy who didn't want a bed that might have been used by gay people(how would I know for sure?) or by black people... but he used far more offensive words than that.

This guy seems to have the same mindset.


morg: If he wants one of those rooms it's $100 cash at check in. The you print up a certification and place it in the room: "Definitely not used by gays or blacks. Just a bunch of super white meth heads."


My aunt ran a restaurant in the 1960s.  After the Civil Rights act passed, she had an elderly couple come in for Sunday lunch and the man asked "Have you got any of those (archaic offensive term for African Americans) eating in here?" She said "No sir, but I've got a half dozen of them cooking in the kitchen."  They stayed for lunch.

What always amazed me is that he was OK with them touching his food but not being seen eating with them. Racism is weird.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have wanted it back either.  It's like wearing another dudes underwear. Dont care who stole it.  So if there are any car thieves reading this please finish the job and destroy the vehicle for us all.
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey maybe he felt that whomever coulda farted in his truck........I feels thata at way about my chair!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Holy shiat does he know where gasoline comes from?
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Where the f*ck is your chin?

[Fark user image 736x920]


Bob Odenkirk unavailable for comment.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Insain2: I had a car stolen once when I lived in De-toilet I didn't want mine back either not because some jerkwater swiped it on a snowy night because of the way they trashed it!!!

I still drove it cause back in 1980 that was all I had to get back & forth to work. Then it died when the "Transmission" went bye bye!!

Why "transmission"?  Did you have a peach cobbler or something in there instead?

The FARK Filter is hilariously overpowered, try it sometime.


?
transmission
 
rewind2846
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Datanerd: What always amazed me is that he was OK with them touching his food but not being seen eating with them. Racism is weird.


This makes sense to racists. As long as "those people" are in what they believe are "subservient" roles, cooking, cleaning, digging in dirt or mowing lawns for example, these morons are fine with all that.
Having one of these people sitting at a table and ordering food as they do would imply that they were not only human beings, but equal. That is what they cannot deal with.

Remember that even when slavery existed the plantation owners had no problem with Black people maintaining and cleaning their houses, washing their clothing, growing and cooking their food, even nursing their babies... so long as they did not presume to sit at a table with them.

Yes, racism is weird.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And who could have glanced at the guy in the photo in TFA, a sneering, beady-eyed, aggrieved-looking asshole with a shaved head and thought to themselves "I bet THAT guy's a racist"?

Pretty much anyone who's not an idiot, I suppose.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am not surprised the dude lived in Bridgeport but I am surprised about his complaints about there supposedly being too many minorities there.  Its probably 90% white.  Minorities seem to be allergic to the sierra trees or something.
 
cefm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They'll never get that Russian hotel room clean.
 
djkutch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fisk make love in the water. Thanks for reminding us, subby.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

djkutch: Fisk make love in the water. Thanks for reminding us, subby.


Fisk?
 
