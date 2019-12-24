 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   This looks exactly like the kind of guy that revs up the engine of his lawn mower at all hours of the night   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Arrest, Robert Miller's neighbors, Resisting arrest, said Miller, lawn mower, Dwain White, body camera footage, gonna drop  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How about you get the guy some mental health help instead of "Don't do that and pay us $200 because you did."
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lived in a gated neighborhood in Tampa years ago and the next door neighbor was the president of the association. One day I had a paint company come out to start painting the exterior of the house. They put up an 8 inch by 10 inch sign in the front yard with their company name. In an hour, the neighbor called complaining that signs were not allowed in the front yard. (HOAs!!). Also not allowed was any weekend work done by subcontractors like landscaping companies, etc. but the rules did allow for individuals to do work on their own property. So, the next Saturday morning I got up at 6 and proceeded to pressure was the driveway which was next to the HOA president's bedroom window. Fun times. We became fast friends after he died while choking on a cigarette.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: How about you get the guy some mental health help instead of "Don't do that and pay us $200 because you did."


First thing I thought
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neighbors are home mow-phobic.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On the body camera footage above"

Which I was unable to find anywhere.... did I miss something?  Did my browser eat it?
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Picture of suspect.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He hasn't aged well, has he?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing helps the man sleep better than revving the old 450 HP lawn mower engine. It reminds him of his childhood when his Father would mow their lawn naked at 3:01 A.M. sharp, every night, whether it had grown any during the day or not. 12 brawling Hell's Angels gets him in the mood for Christmas, as do 11 Gay Prositutes Prancing, 10 Crack Whores retching, and the rest of the old nostalgic routine.

It ends with a cartridge being cut out of a bare tree at 6:45 AM, and then the police turn on their sirens as they escort the last ambulance away.

MERRY X-MAS FROM A VERY DARK TIME LINE!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: How about you get the guy some mental health help instead of "Don't do that and pay us $200 because you did."


You live next to the guy. See how long you put up with it.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White says 114 calls for service to the sheriff's office have been made because of Miller in the last six months.

Are you freaking kidding me. Are the deputies really that over worked that it takes 114 calls before they can bother to go out there. I think after the 3rd call, I'd be calling the mayor & asking what good does it do to pay local taxes. Local law enforcement isnt earning it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made the mistake of looking at the link. This guy is by no means up to my standards of God-Awful. I am afraid I have to declare him an also-ran.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: How about you get the guy some mental health help instead of "Don't do that and pay us $200 because you did."


because sometimes the best cure for being an asshole is a night in jail
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why I switched to a battery electric mower.  So quiet it doesn't bother the neighbors when I mow in the middle of the night.
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: How about you get the guy some mental health help instead of "Don't do that and pay us $200 because you did."


Being an A**hole is not a mental condition.
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing a pair of wire cutters on the spark plug wire wouldn't fix...

JC
 
blondambition
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steal the farking thing before he gets back. I'm sure there must be a nearby body of water in which they can chuck it.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We've gotten to the point where we have no clue what to do

If he leaves it outside, wait until he leaves or gets arrested again and drain the oil. It'll buy you a little peace until he rebuilds or replaces the engine.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

offacue: How about you get the guy some mental health help instead of "Don't do that and pay us $200 because you did."


FTFA: The neighbors called the police 114 times in 6 months with complaints. One even tried (and failed) to get a restraining order and he had video with audio as proof. I understand what you are saying and you are right but, in the meantime what are the neighbors supposed to do? You can state that the guy should be baker acted. He'll be released within 24 hours and be back at it again.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We also would have accepted "Starts fires just to see things burn" or "Waffle house, disturbance at 3am"
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Had a neighbor like this.  Got to the point, that we couldn't take it and finally moved. (Wanted to move out into the country anyway)
Worked out great for us, but I feel bad for whoever bought our old house.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hi13760: offacue: How about you get the guy some mental health help instead of "Don't do that and pay us $200 because you did."

Being an A**hole is not a mental condition.


This, and imagine asking this guy "do you want to see a therapist twice a week to try and curb your a**holiness?"

If he doesn't want help, then offering it, or even subjecting him to involuntary treatment, seems unlikely to resolve the issue.
 
Frantic Freddie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JoeCowboy: Nothing a pair of wire cutters on the spark plug wire wouldn't fix...

JC


Too easy to fix.
Some fiberglass resin in the oil, that'll seize the engine.
 
