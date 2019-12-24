 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCCI Des Moines)   Attention Iowans -- be on the lookout for a graffiti vandal, possibly in their late ones or early teens who's now on Santa's naughty list   (kcci.com) divider line
12
    More: Silly, smiley face, Paint, All Due Respect, Red, Police, poopy pants, words, spray  
•       •       •

661 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2019 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He vandalizes graffiti?
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ames Iowa is a college town (ISU) & some the students up there are really children in adult bodies...... k/dar
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Professor Pee-Pee Diarrheastein Poopypants, Esq. to you buddy.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, the cops have a great attitude for this. But then I think any police force in a college town would need a fun attitude, or the kids would make you totally nuts.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm emailing my nephew right now to find out his whereabouts.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't know Trump was in Iowa.


DRINK!
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Banksy's vandalism is art then so is this.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: If Banksy's vandalism is art then so is this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

lostcat: Bslim: If Banksy's vandalism is art then so is this.

[Fark user image image 360x450]


shiat!

Against all odds, someone who looks grumpier than me...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Late ones? Like 22, 23 months old then?
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I see Fark Pol tab commenters are out in force for the Iowa campaign.

/ Erudite discourse of the finest nature.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Iowans should probably be keeping an eye out for the crazy racist biatch who's running kids over for being 'Mexican.'
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report