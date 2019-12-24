 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Wausau Wisconsin city council meeting: hey guys, I feel like maybe our police resources can be better utilized than arresting children for breaking our "no snowball throwing" law   (huffpost.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
57 year old ban.

'Tradition!'
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey! I called no iceballs!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Farkin "Millennials"!!!!
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, I love snowballing!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkman2000: Great, I love snowballing!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we already cover this when the mayor and police made a video about it?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But what about mah authoritah?!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 425x566]
Farkin "Millennials"!!!!


Hell I'm farked up and fragile and stuff, I'll take those over the real thing.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except they haven't actually arrested any children for throwing snowballs, subby.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1978 Wausau Insurance commercial
Youtube OyM-HsatIsY
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop shoots snowball-throwing kid because he 'felt threatened' in 3-2-1.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh hai, snowballs!

indiewire.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Insain2: [Fark user image 425x566]
Farkin "Millennials"!!!!

Hell I'm farked up and fragile and stuff, I'll take those over the real thing.


Just say it.......You are a "Snowflake"!!!!!
 
whosits_112
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Oh hai, snowballs!

[indiewire.com image 779x414]


Haha, what a story!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wausau Wisconsin city council meeting: hey guys, I feel like maybe our police resources can be better utilized than arresting people for breaking our "no drugs" laws.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: darkman2000: Great, I love snowballing!

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Scott Mosier!  The legend!
 
