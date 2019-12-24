 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   San Francisco cafes are banning disposable coffee cups. Henceforth, customers will have to carry their coffee in their bare hands   (apnews.com) divider line
73
    More: Strange, Drinkware, Coffee, Coffeehouse, SAN FRANCISCO, Starbucks, Blue Bottle coffeehouse chain, Bottle, new cafe culture  
•       •       •

510 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2019 at 9:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



73 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's called being greedy selfish cheapskates. The cultural programming in ways large and small is to desocialize and make people not ever "give" anything.

Welcome to Trump's ripples on America. "Reciprocity".

Where everyone looks out for themselves and no one helps each other and everyone takes what they can get and no one gives a damn.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kirablue42: It's called being greedy selfish cheapskates. The cultural programming in ways large and small is to desocialize and make people not ever "give" anything.

Welcome to Trump's ripples on America. "Reciprocity".

Where everyone looks out for themselves and no one helps each other and everyone takes what they can get and no one gives a damn.


You really need to learn to relax. And dial back the lunatic fringe theories by about 70%
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"How 'bout you pour it into my hand for a dime!"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: It's called being greedy selfish cheapskates....


Um, er, anyway.

A large latte for me and....and a decaf for my friend here.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, still ok to poop in the streets.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: It's called being greedy selfish cheapskates. The cultural programming in ways large and small is to desocialize and make people not ever "give" anything.

Welcome to Trump's ripples on America. "Reciprocity".

Where everyone looks out for themselves and no one helps each other and everyone takes what they can get and no one gives a damn.


Wow, you live in your own little world, almost like a real one.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not using styrofoam or plastic is fine.  Refusing to even use biodegradable paper cups is lunacy on another level.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deep Contact: In other news, still ok to poop in the streets.


Two bums, no cup.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Throbelisk: Not using styrofoam or plastic is fine.  Refusing to even use biodegradable paper cups is lunacy on another level.


Most paper cups that these shops use have a plastic liner that makes them non biodegradable.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, my idea for a coffee IV is about to pay off.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Finally, my idea for a coffee IV is about to pay off.


Better than the coffee III but not as good as the coffee V?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: Finally, my idea for a coffee IV is about to pay off.


Mainlining coffee? Not too sure how safe *that* would be.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not ban coffee entirely? It destroys rain forests, uses fossil fuels to bring here, and is served by racists.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: It's called being greedy selfish cheapskates. The cultural programming in ways large and small is to desocialize and make people not ever "give" anything.

Welcome to Trump's ripples on America. "Reciprocity".

Where everyone looks out for themselves and no one helps each other and everyone takes what they can get and no one gives a damn.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a wacky idea:  stop serving wacky coffee flavored slurpees or tankards of coffe,  and serve actual coffee drinks in normal sizes.

A normal espresso, cappuccino, latte...or even a drip cup of coffee can be reasonably consumed in a non-disposable vessel onsite.

You don't need 20oz of coffee. If you did, you'd have a coffee maker and brew a pot of coffee.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Why not ban coffee entirely?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are a stubborn bunch, but it's one of our worst traits. If we can turn this attitude around and start working together to better our environment and country, just think of how much good we could do.

Yes, taking your own cup isn't as easy as getting a paper cup, but over the long term that mug that you own will pollute less
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Here's a wacky idea:  stop serving wacky coffee flavored slurpees or tankards of coffe,  and serve actual coffee drinks in normal sizes.

A normal espresso, cappuccino, latte...or even a drip cup of coffee can be reasonably consumed in a non-disposable vessel onsite.

You don't need 20oz of coffee. If you did, you'd have a coffee maker and brew a pot of coffee.


Look who isn't a complete caffeine addict jetsetter.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ok, since it's not ALL coffee places, let's just see how many people change their routine and go to coffee shops that still have disposable cups.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Why not ban coffee entirely? It destroys rain forests, uses fossil fuels to bring here, and is served by racists.


Anger rising....
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
orangefoamfinger.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

/imagine the next McDonald's coffee lawsuit
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: Why not ban coffee entirely? It destroys rain forests, uses fossil fuels to bring here, and is served by racists.


Five star!  Guffawed.  Would guffaw again.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Here's a wacky idea:  stop serving wacky coffee flavored slurpees or tankards of coffe,  and serve actual coffee drinks in normal sizes.

A normal espresso, cappuccino, latte...or even a drip cup of coffee can be reasonably consumed in a non-disposable vessel onsite.

You don't need 20oz of coffee. If you did, you'd have a coffee maker and brew a pot of coffee.


I do have a coffee maker, and I do brew my own pot of coffee. That gets me out of the house and half-way to work. If I don't stop to refill, there's no chance I make it there without casualties.
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Isn't this one of those business policies people are always whining about letting the almighty Hand of the Free Market judge?
 
nothingyet
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
How about banning drug addicted homeless peeps from defecating anywhere they choose and funding rehab facilities for the same?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This, and the homeless assaults, and the filthy streets, and the "everyone else" tax and fare hikes, and the passed-out drug users, and the rampant vehicle break-ins, and the transit door-blockers, are actually all facets of a master plan to control housing prices. Criticism isn't really fair yet, though, as the program is still running.
 
gar1013
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: gar1013: Here's a wacky idea:  stop serving wacky coffee flavored slurpees or tankards of coffe,  and serve actual coffee drinks in normal sizes.

A normal espresso, cappuccino, latte...or even a drip cup of coffee can be reasonably consumed in a non-disposable vessel onsite.

You don't need 20oz of coffee. If you did, you'd have a coffee maker and brew a pot of coffee.

Look who isn't a complete caffeine addict jetsetter.


Oh, I definitely grab coffee to get an extra boost.

That being said, two 1oz Starbucks shots of espresso will give you the same caffeine as an 8oz cup of their burnt coffee.

Get a quad or quint espresso, pound it, and then go about your jittery business.

Or just page yourself.
 
gar1013
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gar1013: Throbelisk: gar1013: Here's a wacky idea:  stop serving wacky coffee flavored slurpees or tankards of coffe,  and serve actual coffee drinks in normal sizes.

A normal espresso, cappuccino, latte...or even a drip cup of coffee can be reasonably consumed in a non-disposable vessel onsite.

You don't need 20oz of coffee. If you did, you'd have a coffee maker and brew a pot of coffee.

Look who isn't a complete caffeine addict jetsetter.

Oh, I definitely grab coffee to get an extra boost.

That being said, two 1oz Starbucks shots of espresso will give you the same caffeine as an 8oz cup of their burnt coffee.

Get a quad or quint espresso, pound it, and then go about your jittery business.

Or just page yourself.


Ack. Pace. Damn you autocorrect.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Like the Perch Cafe in TFA, Peets got me hooked on using my own cup decades ago. They sold branded thermal travel mugs for $5 and you got a five or ten cent discount (I forget the exact amount, but it was low) whenever you used it. Not sure if they still do that, but it made financial sense for the regular customer to do so. And because you were carrying a small Peets ad in your hand wherever you drank that coffee, it probably made sense for the business, too.

Doesn't every coffee chain do this? If not, they should.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i remember $eeing thi$ a while back here on Fark, they get rid of paper cup$ and if cu$tomer$ don't bring their own, they'll happily let you pay a $5 depo$it on a loaner cup, which can keep of cour$e.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meintx2001: That's ok, since it's not ALL coffee places, let's just see how many people change their routine and go to coffee shops that still have disposable cups.


This will be a fantastic experiment in "over-abundance of choices" vs. "brand loyalty." I know which way I'll lean, but I don't think I'm typical.
 
gar1013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eKonk: gar1013: Here's a wacky idea:  stop serving wacky coffee flavored slurpees or tankards of coffe,  and serve actual coffee drinks in normal sizes.

A normal espresso, cappuccino, latte...or even a drip cup of coffee can be reasonably consumed in a non-disposable vessel onsite.

You don't need 20oz of coffee. If you did, you'd have a coffee maker and brew a pot of coffee.

I do have a coffee maker, and I do brew my own pot of coffee. That gets me out of the house and half-way to work. If I don't stop to refill, there's no chance I make it there without casualties.


You need espresso.
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: This, and the homeless assaults, and the filthy streets, and the "everyone else" tax and fare hikes, and the passed-out drug users, and the rampant vehicle break-ins, and the transit door-blockers, are actually all facets of a master plan to control housing prices. Criticism isn't really fair yet, though, as the program is still running.


I thought the article was about coffee shops.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nothingyet: How about banning drug addicted homeless peeps from defecating anywhere they choose and funding rehab facilities for the same?


You expect individual café owners to do that?
 
Mouser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Why not ban coffee entirely? It destroys rain forests, uses fossil fuels to bring here, and is served by racists.


derpicdn.netView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Americans are a stubborn bunch, but it's one of our worst traits. If we can turn this attitude around and start working together to better our environment and country, just think of how much good we could do.

Yes, taking your own cup isn't as easy as getting a paper cup, but over the long term that mug that you own will pollute less


I am from the states but of Colombian heritage.  Family earned it's money for years with coffee farms, my wife manages one of the most famous coffee shops in Colombia, and I have lived on and off in Colombia for the last 30 years.

So I have pretty high familiarity with coffee.

They drink tiny strong cups of coffee.  Generally no milk or creamer, just with a bit of sugar.  The call "El American" the american sized big coffee cups and they have to water it down for tourists.  Everything is demitasse there.

cilaymar.coView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Why not ban coffee entirely? It destroys rain forests, uses fossil fuels to bring here, and is served by racists.


Uses child slavery, too.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Why not ban coffee entirely? It destroys rain forests, uses fossil fuels to bring here, and is served by racists.


Depends upon the coffee.

My coffee is:

- carbon neutral - right through me brewing it this morning
- shade grown (nuts, fruits, etc. are still grown alongside)
- fair trade
- organic

/ smiles caffeinely
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Deep Contact: In other news, still ok to poop in the streets.


Dogs should be careful not to step in the human poop.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
San Francisco seems absolutely determined to destroy itself with a million petty little tyrant laws.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What if I told you that all coffee cups are disposable coffee cups?  I assume they mean to ban certain materials used to make coffee cups...
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Why not ban coffee entirely? It destroys rain forests, uses fossil fuels to bring here, and is served by racists.


I know you're trying to do satire or make a funny or something, but yanno.... cold dead hands and all that.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cool...fill er up, ya know, for the earth and shiat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fano: jjorsett: Why not ban coffee entirely? It destroys rain forests, uses fossil fuels to bring here, and is served by racists.

Uses child slavery, too.


Sometimes they make cats eat it and poop it out before making the drink
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Or their laps?
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't have a problem with this.  Any real coffee drinker keeps a mug with them at all times.  Its kind of like a towel.  Its just something you need wherever you go.  If you are not at that level, then you can live without the coffee anyway, so its no pain when one of these shops refuses to serve you or threatens you with a "cup rental fee", something that would offend me and make me walk away if I didn't already have a mug.
 
mjones73
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]
"How 'bout you pour it into my hand for a dime!"


Came looking for this, not disappointed.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Why not ban coffee entirely? It destroys rain forests, uses fossil fuels to bring here, and is served by racists.


Coffee generally not grown in rain forests.

Good beans need cold weather.  50ish degrees.

There are some hybrids(mostly used in Brasil) that grow well in the sun but they have a terrible flavor and need to be replanted quite frequently.  There has been some slash and burning to grow them.  But most countries have stopped it and returned to traditional methods.  Except of course for right wing/fascist Brazil.

Arabica(the best quality) is going to be grown in the mountains.  As most coffee is.

You see.  Juan Valdez might have been a creation of a NYC Pr firm but he is like a traditional coffee farmer looks.  Coat, hat, scarf, because it is cold when the majority of the farms are severl thousand feet about sea level.

My family farms were right at 5500 ft.  My wife farm is almost at 6000.

Unless you are near the coast of Colombia, the majority of the country is chilly.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They need to bring back these:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


The hot side stayed hot, and the cool side stayed cool.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report