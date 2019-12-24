 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Suddenly, I know human anatomy VERY well
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
John Cleese approves.

And so do I, good for her.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A teacher in Spain is baring it all for education.

Um, no. You can't see anything "inappropriate." The suit doesn't seem to even have the reproductive system.

Verónica Duque, 43, has been teaching for 15 years.

She doesn't look 43. Good job all around, teaching lady.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Approves

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great idea teacher lady.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

enry: Approves

[i.redd.it image 480x829]


Was going to post a Slim Goodbody picture.

Leaving satisfied.
 
Harlee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Denounced by Fundie Christians as Satanic in 3...2....
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harlee: Denounced by Fundie Christians as Satanic in 3...2....


In Spain?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My circulatory system seems to be sending all the blood flow to my groin area.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: Harlee: Denounced by Fundie Christians as Satanic in 3...2....

In Spain?


No one expects it.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The g-string was a nice touch lol.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Third graders, no big deal.  Tenth grade class, "uh sorry Mrs. Duque I can't write my answer on the chalkboard right now I'll uh just take the F okay."
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: Harlee: Denounced by Fundie Christians as Satanic in 3...2....

In Spain?


If you think Catholicism isn't Christian fundamentalism, you're off your farking rocker.
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My third grade teacher looked like a vegan Sylvester Stalone. I was born in the wrong decade.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Full body, opaque wetsuit...


"revealing"
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

minivanracer: The g-string was a nice touch lol.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Throbelisk: swamp_of_dumb: Harlee: Denounced by Fundie Christians as Satanic in 3...2....

In Spain?

If you think Catholicism isn't Christian fundamentalism, you're off your farking rocker.


Show me where the churchlady scorned you, senpai
 
Throbelisk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tuxq: Throbelisk: swamp_of_dumb: Harlee: Denounced by Fundie Christians as Satanic in 3...2....

In Spain?

If you think Catholicism isn't Christian fundamentalism, you're off your farking rocker.

Show me where the churchlady scorned you, senpai


And you've done nothing to disprove my point.
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dat entrails...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
