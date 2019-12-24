 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Humans evolved in an atmosphere with 280 ppm of CO₂. Today it's 400 ppm. Now imagine 20 middle-aged suits in a small boardroom, all breathing. That room's CO₂ exceeds 1,000 parts per million, and that's how Idiocracy becomes a documentary   (theatlantic.com) divider line
14
groppet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So go into the business of selling portable O2 tanks is what they are saying?
 
Eravior
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

groppet: So go into the business of selling portable O2 tanks is what they are saying?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm going to assume this is what you imagined.
 
turboke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If one of them farts, they all inhale it and get shiatty ideas.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Eravior: groppet: So go into the business of selling portable O2 tanks is what they are saying?

[Fark user image 400x300]

I'm going to assume this is what you imagined.

mn


mnivemponeeeeeeeeeeeee
 
Eravior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ya know, there's something that's been bugging me after watching that movie. Thanks to society do we even need brains this powerful to survive as a species? Would we be just as fine with a much weaker one that can simply maintain some semblance of this level of civilization? Are there any evolutionary biologists around? What happens to an animal's feature that plays no part in its survival, ability to breed, etc?

Disclaimer: I may have brought this up before. I'm not exactly sober.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Eravior: groppet: So go into the business of selling portable O2 tanks is what they are saying?

[Fark user image 400x300]

I'm going to assume this is what you imagined.mn


mnivemponeeeeeeeeeeeee


I agree.
Mnivemponeeeeeeeeeee.
 
groppet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Eravior: groppet: So go into the business of selling portable O2 tanks is what they are saying?

[Fark user image image 400x300]

I'm going to assume this is what you imagined.


It was the first one to pop into my head but I was thinking about those ones that fit in a purse that you wear around.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Trump is the only proof needed.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does the study discuss that the 1000 ppm would be about the same even if the baseline CO2 concentration was still 280 ppm?  Or did they write the study in a crowded classroom?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Humans evolved in an atmosphere with 280 ppm of CO₂. Today it's 400 ppm.

That by itself means diddly squat: plants (and photosynthesis) thrive at much higher CO2 levels than commonly found in the great outdoors... up to a point.

The only thing that matters is whether the current levels are within the 'acceptable' range, and that we're not creeping up to the edges of that.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The article also fails to mention we evolved in places like shiatty little unventilated caves to hide from predators.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Humans evolved in an atmosphere with 280 ppm of CO₂. Today it's 400 ppm.

That by itself means diddly squat: plants (and photosynthesis) thrive at much higher CO2 levels than commonly found in the great outdoors... up to a point.

The only thing that matters is whether the current levels are within the 'acceptable' range, and that we're not creeping up to the edges of that.


Uh, I think the point isn't survivability in CO2 concentrations, it's mean temperature rises causing shifts in climate
 
jay_bones15 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well no wonder we went from a Biblical lifespan of about 600 years to the paltry 80 we get now.
 
