(Mental Floss)   Here's a list of the animal that's most likely to kill you in each state   (mentalfloss.com) divider line
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What?

I've lived in Illinois for all of my 50 years and other than at a zoo, I've never seen a reptile large enough to kill a person. They don't exist here. There are a few venomous snake species here but it's not like they're everywhere. I've never seen one.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
FU MEDICARE FU MEDICAID...GOP GOP.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah yes, the infamously gator infested land of Illinois.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you live in a state with moose they will try to kill you if given a chance.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

abhorrent1: What?

I've lived in Illinois for all of my 50 years and other than at a zoo, I've never seen a reptile large enough to kill a person. They don't exist here. There are a few venomous snake species here but it's not like they're everywhere. I've never seen one.


Same here in Missouri.  Looks like ten seconds of text to skim, then they throw a 20 second video ad in, which doesn't load fast enough to work on my work PC.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nevada has insufficient data because they didn't quite know how to say hookers n blow.

/Also I'm looking at my dog differently from all those states where they are the leading cause of death O_o
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida's lead is nonvenomous insects. What the hell is that? I never thought the end of Creepshow was a documentary.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have expected cows instead of horses as the logo for large animals. People in the industry have a lot more chances to be trampled or otherwise crushed by cows.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: Florida's lead is nonvenomous insects. What the hell is that? I never thought the end of Creepshow was a documentary.


Are they talking about mosquitoes, or like a fly startlingly you and you fall in a canal???
 
MegaLib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: [Fark user image image 850x604]FU MEDICARE FU MEDICAID...GOP GOP.


That was awesome

(True, but awesome)
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably cougars.

/they hate getting turned down.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the stupidest thing I've read today and it's only 0347
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, if there's any animal I hate more than wasps I can't think of it.  Maybe humans.  Who will also be much more likely to end up killing me.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: What?

I've lived in Illinois for all of my 50 years and other than at a zoo, I've never seen a reptile large enough to kill a person. They don't exist here. There are a few venomous snake species here but it's not like they're everywhere. I've never seen one.


It's the ones you don't see that are most dangerous.

OMG LOOK OUT BEHI---


Confabulat: Florida's lead is nonvenomous insects. What the hell is that? I never thought the end of Creepshow was a documentary.


Florida is pretty much just going to kill you one way or another. Even if you live in another state, the actual State of Florida is going to rear up on its two legs (panhandle and peninsula), swampily waddle up there and drop nonvenomous insects, bullets and gold-diggers from Boca all over you while leaving a trail of mud and mosquitoes the whole way. It might drag a hurricane or two with it as well.
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're missing 12 of 51.  Go back to work

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Once an animal has killed you in one state it can't kill you in the others. Therefore, no animal can kill you in each state.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The animal you're most likely to be killed by is always a man, either doc or cop.
 
Victoly
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eurotrader: If you live in a state with moose they will try to kill you if given a chance.


A møøse once bit my sister...
 
Charles of York
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chigger infested hick girls not on the list
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Missouri and Illinois gets 'bitten or crushed by larger reptiles'? How? Where? The Ozarks? Zoos? Constrictor convention? What the hell?

/ Baffler.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Missouri and Illinois gets 'bitten or crushed by larger reptiles'? How? Where? The Ozarks? Zoos? Constrictor convention? What the hell?

/ Baffler.


Are pythons and boas popular pets around there?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
AL - WY Humans
 
Victoly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: AL - WY Humans


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Charles of York: Chigger infested hick girls not on the list


two trailer park girls
Youtube hIz6AWiq6w0
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Confabulat: Florida's lead is nonvenomous insects. What the hell is that? I never thought the end of Creepshow was a documentary.


Ticks and mosquitoes are probably what they're referring to.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

