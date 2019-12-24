 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   That crazy racist lady in Iowa is still running into "Mexicans"   (wcax.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah...it's maybe past time for her to take a state sponsored time out without bail just as a general safety precaution...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Yeah...it's maybe past time for her to take a state sponsored time out without bail just as a general safety precaution...


As a bare minimum.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the later incident, Franklin was charged with attempted murder after her vehicle hit Natalia Miranda as the 14-year-old was walking to school to watch a basketball game.

The incident happened an hour before the hit and run she was arrested for and no on, including subbie, read the article. Shocking.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
crazy, racist

Republican is more succinct.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That lady is clearly nuts and needs to be institutionalized.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Yeah...it's maybe past time for her to take a state sponsored time out without bail just as a general safety precaution...


If she runs up on the wrong person, that state sponsored time out will be the least of her worries.  Some minorities fight back.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
fyi, Iowa does have quite a few Mexicans, in case subby is implying that it's patently ridiculous that she might encounter anyone of that nationality.

Not that she isn't seeing 'Mexicans' everywhere, regardless of whether they are or not. But many do live in Iowa and other non-border states.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They should throw the book at her for hate crimes and terrorism.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...something about a Mexican Joker.....
 
skinink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those scary Mexican children. You never know what they might do. They might ask you for directions to the library!

That lady is a piece of work. Confronting children from the safety of a two ton vehicle.
 
neongoats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
20 to 1 there is a closet full of maga maggot clothing.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should investigate her known associates, ties to foreign governments like Russia.  She's probably a sleeper agent for Trump.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Yeah...it's maybe past time for her to take a state sponsored time out without bail just as a general safety precaution...


Agree.


Giant Clown Shoe: In the later incident, Franklin was charged with attempted murder after her vehicle hit Natalia Miranda as the 14-year-old was walking to school to watch a basketball game.

The incident happened an hour before the hit and run she was arrested for and no on, including subbie, read the article. Shocking.


The wording in that article was very very bad. I do not think it means that the Natalia Mirandal incident and the boy were on the same day, one hour apart. It just says that there was another hit and run on the same day the boy was hit. It does not say this woman did them both. We need a better article to figure out what happened.
 
bittermang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We actually do have a ton of Mexicans here in Iowa. They come up here to the middle of the country where ICE and Border Patrol don't really look for them, and work at our hog farms.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bittermang: We actually do have a ton of Mexicans here in Iowa. They come up here to the middle of the country

where ICE and Border Patrol don't really look for them ..


That may change now because of this POS woman. :(
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheYeti: That lady is clearly nuts and needs to be institutionalized.


But that would be unfairly targeting Conservatives and their Deeply Held Beliefs! You Monster!
 
dogsafark
‘’ less than a minute ago  

holdmybones: crazy, racist

Republican is more succinct.


I'm Republican/Libertarian. I support the use of the 2A on this crazy loon. Sorry I'm white, can you forgive me?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Report