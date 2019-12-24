 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Watch these excited shelter dogs running to pick out their very own Christmas presents. Welcome to this Christmas Edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (blog.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com) divider line
65
    More: Woofday, Dog, Dogs Trust Ireland's Rehoming Center, Tons of toys, time of year, Pet, toy donations, homeless dogs, Toy dog  
•       •       •

465 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Dec 2019 at 9:00 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The video of them running around trying to find their perfect toy brought a tear to my eye. ♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: The video of them running around trying to find their perfect toy brought a tear to my eye. ♥♥


Me too ❤❤❤

Fark user imageView Full Size

Beau and Belle say hello, big lazy-butts
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

darkhorse23: Bathia_Mapes: The video of them running around trying to find their perfect toy brought a tear to my eye. ♥♥

Me too ❤❤❤

[Fark user image 425x318]
Beau and Belle say hello, big lazy-butts


Awwwwww! ♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Dogs are farking awesome.  Nobody's ever as happy to see me as Buddy is every day when I get home.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Dogs are farking awesome.  Nobody's ever as happy to see me as Buddy is every day when I get home.


oh yeah!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x722]


the first ones always free :-)
How your Christmas Eve day going?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I loved the Sheps methodical approach.

Such a cute vid, thanks!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x722]

the first ones always free :-)
How your Christmas Eve day going?


Better than yesterday, so far. There were issues with spotty cable & internet outages yesterday, with one of them being several hours long. Seems to be behaving today, fingers crossed.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
WOOF!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x722]

the first ones always free :-)
How your Christmas Eve day going?

Better than yesterday, so far. There were issues with spotty cable & internet outages yesterday, with one of them being several hours long. Seems to be behaving today, fingers crossed.


best of luck. Tomorrow we go down towards you, between Albany and Brownsville, maybe close to same weather. You'll be on Wetnoseday tomorrow, right? See you then.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF!


BARK!
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x647]


Hello, Jackson. I hope you are happy at Rainbow Bridge 😊 You are missed. 😥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x647]

Hello, Jackson. I hope you are happy at Rainbow Bridge 😊 You are missed. 😥


thank you so much! Sammy is more clingy, she misses her buddy. Wish we could find another dog. Have you seen the people on Craig's list "Giving away free" puppy's? To get around Craig's list banning puppy mills they are free but cost 400.00-800.00 plus "rehoming" fee. It is disheartening. Not really in the budget to pay for an adoption which would be our preference. You have fun on Christmas tomorrow!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x647]

Hello, Jackson. I hope you are happy at Rainbow Bridge 😊 You are missed. 😥

thank you so much! Sammy is more clingy, she misses her buddy. Wish we could find another dog. Have you seen the people on Craig's list "Giving away free" puppy's? To get around Craig's list banning puppy mills they are free but cost 400.00-800.00 plus "rehoming" fee. It is disheartening. Not really in the budget to pay for an adoption which would be our preference. You have fun on Christmas tomorrow!


Same to you, my friend. Happily no traveling for us. My 2 stepsons/spouses and 3 kids will be here as well as my daughter and SiL.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Fark that Pixel: John Buck 41: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x647]

Hello, Jackson. I hope you are happy at Rainbow Bridge 😊 You are missed. 😥

thank you so much! Sammy is more clingy, she misses her buddy. Wish we could find another dog. Have you seen the people on Craig's list "Giving away free" puppy's? To get around Craig's list banning puppy mills they are free but cost 400.00-800.00 plus "rehoming" fee. It is disheartening. Not really in the budget to pay for an adoption which would be our preference. You have fun on Christmas tomorrow!

Same to you, my friend. Happily no traveling for us. My 2 stepsons/spouses and 3 kids will be here as well as my daughter and SiL.


only about 1 2/3 hour drive to family's house. Hope to convince nieces husband (nephew in-law?) to do a little target practice that would make Christmas a little more fun! Take care!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Edie says S'up.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
After traveling to MiLs house for T'giving, New Hampshire for wife's company Xmas party 2 1/2 weeks ago, and my sisters last weekend it'll be a luxury not to have to go anywhere tomorrow! Safe travels for you...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x722]

the first ones always free :-)
How your Christmas Eve day going?

Better than yesterday, so far. There were issues with spotty cable & internet outages yesterday, with one of them being several hours long. Seems to be behaving today, fingers crossed.

best of luck. Tomorrow we go down towards you, between Albany and Brownsville, maybe close to same weather. You'll be on Wetnoseday tomorrow, right? See you then.


I plan to be
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie says S'up.

[i.imgur.com image 600x1067]


well lots is up I hope! Hello Edie! How are you and wadded Beef doing?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie says S'up.

[i.imgur.com image 600x1067]


Howdy, Edie!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
scontent.flhr4-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
It takes me awhile to get to this point---a lot longer than many people---but Merry Christmas to all my Woofday (and any Caturday) friends.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

John Buck 41: It takes me awhile to get to this point---a lot longer than many people---but Merry Christmas to all my Woofday (and any Caturday) friends.


ditto to you!
 
lajimi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

John Buck 41: It takes me awhile to get to this point---a lot longer than many people---but Merry Christmas to all my Woofday (and any Caturday) friends.


Right back 'atcha!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Happy Christmas Eve, everyone!  Hope you're all well, surrounded by warmth and cozy blankets or in front of a fire tonight.  I'm already in my jammies and it isn't even dinnertime yet, 😆

On a bit of a side note:  does anybody have experience grilling turkey breasts/drumsticks?  Our oven is quite dead and I didn't want to put them in the crockpot since they would just end up falling apart.  We do have an Instant Pot type thing (different brand), but I've only used it once to make rice - I have no clue what I'm doing. Any advice?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Happy Christmas Eve, everyone!  Hope you're all well, surrounded by warmth and cozy blankets or in front of a fire tonight.  I'm already in my jammies and it isn't even dinnertime yet, 😆

On a bit of a side note:  does anybody have experience grilling turkey breasts/drumsticks?  Our oven is quite dead and I didn't want to put them in the crockpot since they would just end up falling apart.  We do have an Instant Pot type thing (different brand), but I've only used it once to make rice - I have no clue what I'm doing. Any advice?


no grill? Even a A little hibachi or something? A turkey breast cooked completely different from a drumstick are we talking about both?
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Happy Christmas Eve, everyone!  Hope you're all well, surrounded by warmth and cozy blankets or in front of a fire tonight.  I'm already in my jammies and it isn't even dinnertime yet, 😆

On a bit of a side note:  does anybody have experience grilling turkey breasts/drumsticks?  Our oven is quite dead and I didn't want to put them in the crockpot since they would just end up falling apart.  We do have an Instant Pot type thing (different brand), but I've only used it once to make rice - I have no clue what I'm doing. Any advice?

no grill? Even a A little hibachi or something? A turkey breast cooked completely different from a drumstick are we talking about both?


Yes, we have a good sized grill outside - it's propane, so I anticipate arguments, lol - but yes, we do have a working grill.  It could easily handle two bone-in turkey breasts and the three bone-in drumsticks we bought.  I have some poultry seasoning and different oils (olive, canola).  I just don't know how long to grill them, if the drummies should go on before or after the breasts, what temp to grill them at,  etc...  I've never tried this before and all the stuff I find online seems to conflict.  Low and slow?  Hot to sear, then low heat?  The other way around?  ACK!!!  I am not a chef!
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Happy Christmas Eve, everyone!  Hope you're all well, surrounded by warmth and cozy blankets or in front of a fire tonight.  I'm already in my jammies and it isn't even dinnertime yet, 😆
On a bit of a side note:  does anybody have experience grilling turkey breasts/drumsticks?  Our oven is quite dead and I didn't want to put them in the crockpot since they would just end up falling apart.  We do have an Instant Pot type thing (different brand), but I've only used it once to make rice - I have no clue what I'm doing. Any advice?

Turkey breasts ought grill lots easier than drumsticks due to Not Rolling.  Mere common sense, not experience.  Hope someone else moved quicker to type ...
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

YIP!
Merry Goldenmas from imgurian civilairforce above

Happy Merry Christmas Eve from Plumbicon, me & More Welcome On Other -Day 4feet.   We purrsonally  owch     not having any.   Have link to bringfido.com item, mustn't fetch that here til Thu when Other Howliday runs  5 more days
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Happy Christmas Eve, everyone!  Hope you're all well, surrounded by warmth and cozy blankets or in front of a fire tonight.  I'm already in my jammies and it isn't even dinnertime yet, 😆

On a bit of a side note:  does anybody have experience grilling turkey breasts/drumsticks?  Our oven is quite dead and I didn't want to put them in the crockpot since they would just end up falling apart.  We do have an Instant Pot type thing (different brand), but I've only used it once to make rice - I have no clue what I'm doing. Any advice?

no grill? Even a A little hibachi or something? A turkey breast cooked completely different from a drumstick are we talking about both?

Yes, we have a good sized grill outside - it's propane, so I anticipate arguments, lol - but yes, we do have a working grill.  It could easily handle two bone-in turkey breasts and the three bone-in drumsticks we bought.  I have some poultry seasoning and different oils (olive, canola).  I just don't know how long to grill them, if the drummies should go on before or after the breasts, what temp to grill them at,  etc...  I've never tried this before and all the stuff I find online seems to conflict.  Low and slow?  Hot to sear, then low heat?  The other way around?  ACK!!!  I am not a chef!


The turkey breast cooks a lot faster than the drumsticks. And to a lower temperature then the drumsticks.  Drumsticks definitely low and slow although obviously a little sear on the outside is more flavor. Are the breast one piece or two separate sides?
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Most Excellent Choice, Irish shelter pooches choosing own toys.
For just one not in shelter, if recall aright
Concept!  Animal Rescue Site this Chr Eve AM
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Very Very Very similar, now see it again.    memory 5 cm long, max
Welcome to Santa everyplace else.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Happy Christmas Eve, everyone!  Hope you're all well, surrounded by warmth and cozy blankets or in front of a fire tonight.  I'm already in my jammies and it isn't even dinnertime yet, 😆

On a bit of a side note:  does anybody have experience grilling turkey breasts/drumsticks?  Our oven is quite dead and I didn't want to put them in the crockpot since they would just end up falling apart.  We do have an Instant Pot type thing (different brand), but I've only used it once to make rice - I have no clue what I'm doing. Any advice?

no grill? Even a A little hibachi or something? A turkey breast cooked completely different from a drumstick are we talking about both?

Yes, we have a good sized grill outside - it's propane, so I anticipate arguments, lol - but yes, we do have a working grill.  It could easily handle two bone-in turkey breasts and the three bone-in drumsticks we bought.  I have some poultry seasoning and different oils (olive, canola).  I just don't know how long to grill them, if the drummies should go on before or after the breasts, what temp to grill them at,  etc...  I've never tried this before and all the stuff I find online seems to conflict.  Low and slow?  Hot to sear, then low heat?  The other way around?  ACK!!!  I am not a chef!


Basically I guess what I'm saying is you pretty much want to roast them in your grill use the heat on one side of the grill and turn it off on the side where the turkey is. Brining would probably be very useful.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Happy Christmas Eve, everyone!  Hope you're all well, surrounded by warmth and cozy blankets or in front of a fire tonight.  I'm already in my jammies and it isn't even dinnertime yet, 😆

On a bit of a side note:  does anybody have experience grilling turkey breasts/drumsticks?  Our oven is quite dead and I didn't want to put them in the crockpot since they would just end up falling apart.  We do have an Instant Pot type thing (different brand), but I've only used it once to make rice - I have no clue what I'm doing. Any advice?

no grill? Even a A little hibachi or something? A turkey breast cooked completely different from a drumstick are we talking about both?

Yes, we have a good sized grill outside - it's propane, so I anticipate arguments, lol - but yes, we do have a working grill.  It could easily handle two bone-in turkey breasts and the three bone-in drumsticks we bought.  I have some poultry seasoning and different oils (olive, canola).  I just don't know how long to grill them, if the drummies should go on before or after the breasts, what temp to grill them at,  etc...  I've never tried this before and all the stuff I find online seems to conflict.  Low and slow?  Hot to sear, then low heat?  The other way around?  ACK!!!  I am not a chef!

The turkey breast cooks a lot faster than the drumsticks. And to a lower temperature then the drumsticks.  Drumsticks definitely low and slow although obviously a little sear on the outside is more flavor. Are the breast one piece or two separate sides?


Two separate sides on the breasts (tee hee - why, yes, I am a twelve year old girl, how did you guess?)  So we should start the drummies first, low/indirect heat, then put the breasts on later - got it.  Thank you!  Even if we don't get it just right, it's okay.  It's an experiment - for science! Okay, and for the lulz XD  What the heck, right?  I know I can manage the potatoes and stuffing and veggies, so we'll be fine :-)
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Okay, all, I'm prob out for the rest of the night.  KatieBoo got to open (read: shred to pieces) two of her gifts tonight and had a good time of it.  She got cookies - peanut butter and honey oat bears from Woofables bakery.  They also threw in an extra cookie, frosted with yogurt.  She was very pleased!

I need to turn in early this evening since we're off to deliver gifts to the MIL and Dad in law tomorrow morning bright and early (what is it with morning people?? Sheesh...)  Off to chillax to some Stevie Nicks and maybe burn some aromatherapy oil.

OH!!  I nearly forgot - I lit candles and asked for peace and love for all of you going through rough times and grief.  I hope it helps <3  You are not forgotten, and we are a family here. I truly am so grateful to have met all of you.  You all help so very much during the tough times, and it's a joy to share the good times with you all as well.

Sleep sweet dreams, luvs.  Don't let Santa catch you peeking!  See you all tomorrow, as we are able - gonna be a busy day!  (((hugs to all my Fark Furbaby Fam on this Christmas Eve)))
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Happy Christmas Eve, everyone!  Hope you're all well, surrounded by warmth and cozy blankets or in front of a fire tonight.  I'm already in my jammies and it isn't even dinnertime yet, 😆

On a bit of a side note:  does anybody have experience grilling turkey breasts/drumsticks?  Our oven is quite dead and I didn't want to put them in the crockpot since they would just end up falling apart.  We do have an Instant Pot type thing (different brand), but I've only used it once to make rice - I have no clue what I'm doing. Any advice?


Any chicken I have ever grilled I always parboiled first. Basically already cooked, and a little bbq sauce on them halfway thru.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Happy Christmas Eve, everyone!  Hope you're all well, surrounded by warmth and cozy blankets or in front of a fire tonight.  I'm already in my jammies and it isn't even dinnertime yet, 😆

On a bit of a side note:  does anybody have experience grilling turkey breasts/drumsticks?  Our oven is quite dead and I didn't want to put them in the crockpot since they would just end up falling apart.  We do have an Instant Pot type thing (different brand), but I've only used it once to make rice - I have no clue what I'm doing. Any advice?

no grill? Even a A little hibachi or something? A turkey breast cooked completely different from a drumstick are we talking about both?

Yes, we have a good sized grill outside - it's propane, so I anticipate arguments, lol - but yes, we do have a working grill.  It could easily handle two bone-in turkey breasts and the three bone-in drumsticks we bought.  I have some poultry seasoning and different oils (olive, canola).  I just don't know how long to grill them, if the drummies should go on before or after the breasts, what temp to grill them at,  etc...  I've never tried this before and all the stuff I find online seems to conflict.  Low and slow?  Hot to sear, then low heat?  The other way around?  ACK!!!  I am not a chef!

The turkey breast cooks a lot faster than the drumsticks. And to a lower temperature then the drumsticks.  Drumsticks definitely low and slow although obviously a little sear on the outside is more flavor. Are the breast one piece or two separate sides?

Two separate sides on the breasts (tee hee - why, yes, I am a twelve year old girl, how did you guess?)  So we should start the drummies first, low/indirect heat, then put the breasts on later - got it.  Thank you!  Even if we don't get it just right, it's okay.  It's an experiment - for science! Okay, and for the lulz XD  What the heck, right?  I know I can manage the potatoes and stuffing and veggies, so we' ...


the fda recommends 165 internal temp for the turkey meat. But make sure you don't go over that for the breast. But the drum sticks are better at a higher temp. Say 185. But the breast should never go over 165. I don't even cook the beast to 165. Probably 158 and then rest in foil for 20 plus minutes. My recommendation not the FDA :-) But like I said if you go to 185 on the drumsticks they will end up being better
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

John Buck 41: Djelibeybi: Happy Christmas Eve, everyone!  Hope you're all well, surrounded by warmth and cozy blankets or in front of a fire tonight.  I'm already in my jammies and it isn't even dinnertime yet, 😆

On a bit of a side note:  does anybody have experience grilling turkey breasts/drumsticks?  Our oven is quite dead and I didn't want to put them in the crockpot since they would just end up falling apart.  We do have an Instant Pot type thing (different brand), but I've only used it once to make rice - I have no clue what I'm doing. Any advice?

Any chicken I have ever grilled I always parboiled first. Basically already cooked, and a little bbq sauce on them halfway thru.


That's why I recommend using it as a oven roasted and not actually grill it directly over the heat. But you can definitely par boil it and then finish it on the grill if you want
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Okay, all, I'm prob out for the rest of the night.  KatieBoo got to open (read: shred to pieces) two of her gifts tonight and had a good time of it.  She got cookies - peanut butter and honey oat bears from Woofables bakery.  They also threw in an extra cookie, frosted with yogurt.  She was very pleased!

I need to turn in early this evening since we're off to deliver gifts to the MIL and Dad in law tomorrow morning bright and early (what is it with morning people?? Sheesh...)  Off to chillax to some Stevie Nicks and maybe burn some aromatherapy oil.

OH!!  I nearly forgot - I lit candles and asked for peace and love for all of you going through rough times and grief.  I hope it helps <3  You are not forgotten, and we are a family here. I truly am so grateful to have met all of you.  You all help so very much during the tough times, and it's a joy to share the good times with you all as well.

Sleep sweet dreams, luvs.  Don't let Santa catch you peeking!  See you all tomorrow, as we are able - gonna be a busy day!  (((hugs to all my Fark Furbaby Fam on this Christmas Eve)))


so glad you're part of Caturday/Wetnoseday!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Okay, all, I'm prob out for the rest of the night.  KatieBoo got to open (read: shred to pieces) two of her gifts tonight and had a good time of it.  She got cookies - peanut butter and honey oat bears from Woofables bakery.  They also threw in an extra cookie, frosted with yogurt.  She was very pleased!

I need to turn in early this evening since we're off to deliver gifts to the MIL and Dad in law tomorrow morning bright and early (what is it with morning people?? Sheesh...)  Off to chillax to some Stevie Nicks and maybe burn some aromatherapy oil.

OH!!  I nearly forgot - I lit candles and asked for peace and love for all of you going through rough times and grief.  I hope it helps <3  You are not forgotten, and we are a family here. I truly am so grateful to have met all of you.  You all help so very much during the tough times, and it's a joy to share the good times with you all as well.

Sleep sweet dreams, luvs.  Don't let Santa catch you peeking!  See you all tomorrow, as we are able - gonna be a busy day!  (((hugs to all my Fark Furbaby Fam on this Christmas Eve)))


I hope you have an amazing Christmas and a successful (and tasty) turkey grilling!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Night all, and merry Christmas!!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie says S'up.

[i.imgur.com image 600x1067]


Speckled ears!
Totally adorable.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report