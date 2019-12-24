 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Old, hot air: People going on like a broken record about climate change. New, chilling: More than 120,000 weather records broken in the US this year   (wmur.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Climate, Weather, Hawaii, daily records, islands.This year's extreme weather, time-evers, United States, meteorologist Guy Walton  
•       •       •

324 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2019 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Climate Change is a left wing lie
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: But Climate Change is a left wing lie


There are some crazy people out there that think that a "limited" nuclear war can be fought and won. Trump is one of those people.

There are also some people that think that a limited nuclear war would help with global warming. Those people are evil.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, and if you talk to conservatives, record breaking weather just proves in their mind it was similar in the past. "Oh, it's the hottest day since 1922?!  Well was it global warming them!  Huh.  What made the glaciers meld? Cow farts?"

So all the facts and logic in the world are lost on the willfully obtuse.  And as this crisis gets worse, we'll need to start treating these people as the existential threat they are rather than laughable dimwits, because they're going to get us all killed.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA- "The first time Nick Dombek's 5-year-old son saw snow falling at their house on the east side of Tallahassee, Florida."

Yeah! That stuff usually just falls on the north side of Tallahasse!

Near 'bout every year.

/dumb examples are dumb
//dumb articles are dumb
///third slashie rule is dumb
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: TuckFrump: But Climate Change is a left wing lie

There are some crazy people out there that think that a "limited" nuclear war can be fought and won. Trump is one of those people.

There are also some people that think that a limited nuclear war would help with global warming. Those people are evil.


I do wish to note that I'm pretty sure a big chunk of the people some of the people in the latter camp are also of the "ALSO THIS IS A shiat SOLUTION that should NEVER BE USED", and/or more of a "Would this actually do anything? Huh it would."

Like, I mean. I am technically in the latter camp, because, yeah, if you math it out, it would stave off global warming for a bit, by reducing the ammount of sunlight reaching the ground, among other things. It'd throw a bunch of shiat into the air.

It would also be utterly horrific, result in so much life lost, and I pray never, ever, ever comes to pass.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While the total number of daily records aren't that unusual compared to previous year's..."

And yet you (& Subby for that matter) will bleat it out because it's much more alarming/attention grabbing than "Damn, things were farked up this year..."
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: TuckFrump: But Climate Change is a left wing lie

There are some crazy people out there that think that a "limited" nuclear war can be fought and won. Trump is one of those people.

There are also some people that think that a limited nuclear war would help with global warming. Those people are evil.


Well, they're not wrong on that second part. The dust and fallout thrown up by any nuclear exchange would probably cause a nuclear winter which would counteract global warming as well as kill off a bunch of the cause. But the ecological collateral would still be enormus, so you're still right.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Quality headline
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 497x324]


What offends me today? People saying Happy Holidays. Ball players kneeling during the national anthem. Union shops. Birth control. The very existence of Scary Mooselimbs, Godless Heathens, Feelthy Queers, Shameless Hussies and Lazy Mexicans Taking Our Jobs And Living Off Welfare. Windmills. The Toyota Prius. LED light bulbs.

Oh, wait. Those things offend the MAGA hats.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 497x324]


Some jerk called Christmas "the holidays".
 
holdmybones
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 497x324]

What offends me today? People saying Happy Holidays. Ball players kneeling during the national anthem. Union shops. Birth control. The very existence of Scary Mooselimbs, Godless Heathens, Feelthy Queers, Shameless Hussies and Lazy Mexicans Taking Our Jobs And Living Off Welfare. Windmills. The Toyota Prius. LED light bulbs.

Oh, wait. Those things offend the MAGA hats.


Faster and a longer list.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No but Al Gorebal warming is a Chinese lie to destroy the Wealth Creators (tax cuts be upon them) because here's a snowball to prove them wrong.
Chambusty libulardos!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, the Chinese really go all in on a hoax.
 
basicstock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's because of windmills.
 
skinink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This thread brought to you by the 2018 Boston winter floating dumpster.

s.yimg.comView Full Size


That was a interesting winter, where the Seaport and Financial District flooded twice. I'm sure those areas have flooded before, but I don't remember when it was.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Still got mosquitos floating around in NJ...
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Still got mosquitos floating around in NJ...


Saw a few dandelions in the grass at church on Sunday.

Dandelions, just North of Detroit, on December 22. Yeah, that's weird.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 497x324]


Your continued survival
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report