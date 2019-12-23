 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   You know how all those spaceships in Star Trek use touch screens for everything? Yeah, turns out that doesn't work so well in real life   (features.propublica.org) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
They've upgraded our feedmill to touch screens. Thankfully we still have the old button and switch to fall back on for now.it will be torn out eventually but I think it's stupid not to have redundancy to fall back on if the touch screen automated gizmos take a shiat.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I just started with "kid from Oklahoma was operating the helm of a destroyer 4-months out of basic" and moved on to "there were a lot of things in the system I had no clue about" and I started thinking the damn thing is farking lucky to still be afloat.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Star Fleet provided training i guess
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The USS John McCain.

What an appropriate namesake.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The USS John McCain.

What an appropriate namesake.


Yep
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

wejash: I just started with "kid from Oklahoma was operating the helm of a destroyer 4-months out of basic" and moved on to "there were a lot of things in the system I had no clue about" and I started thinking the damn thing is farking lucky to still be afloat.


That got me as well. "Lets spend hundreds of millions of dollars building a warship" "Shall we train the people who actually steer it so they know what the buttons do?" "Nah, waste of money. What's the worst that could happen?"
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Protect Northrop Grumman at all costs is what I just read.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I like scanning for life forms.

Data's Life Forms Song
Youtube eT_Q_iAnmys
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This sounds more like immature technology married with improper training than "touchscreens don't work."

I'm not touchscreens biggest fan, but that's because the tech is still fairly young, and designers are fallible.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, well you try reversing the polarity of a tachyon field emitter to clear tri-sphincter particles by using a *dial*, boomer!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: This sounds more like immature technology married with improper training than "touchscreens don't work."

I'm not touchscreens biggest fan, but that's because the tech is still fairly young, and designers are fallible.


And the fact that the entire fleet seemed to be beta testing the damn thing.

/Why the ever-loving fsck would you make transferring rudder control a two-step process?
//FIRE CLICK AND FORGET.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP

/No snark
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it because it is too hard to route all of ships power through a touch screen?
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Touch screens tend not to work in the way you want when you don't know what button on them to press.

The first 3 paragraphs of that alone were enough to justify the Navy's conclusion.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Navy, while publicly blaming the McCain's crew, also took steps to make sure other sailors were better equipped to avoid similar disasters. Commanders issued new instructions to the Navy's entire fleet of destroyers on how to properly use the navigation system to avoid the kinds of mistakes that could lead to "inadvertent" loss of control.

ecmoRandomNumbers: Protect Northrop Grumman at all costs is what I just read.


yep & also protect the Admiral's careers at all costs.......  sure blame the 19year sailor whom doesn't even have his bridge quals completed yet........ sucks as small boy destroyers are always under manned anyway ..... k/dar
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason it's called science fiction.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: wejash: I just started with "kid from Oklahoma was operating the helm of a destroyer 4-months out of basic" and moved on to "there were a lot of things in the system I had no clue about" and I started thinking the damn thing is farking lucky to still be afloat.

That got me as well. "Lets spend hundreds of millions of dollars building a warship" "Shall we train the people who actually steer it so they know what the buttons do?" "Nah, waste of money. What's the worst that could happen?"


Sounds like some of my training at work. Had to figure out a lot on my own, since most of their training is half assed or on some out of date video. But at least my job I could never sink a ship.
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Touchscreens have their place, but with lack of tactile feedback you are always stuck looking at the screen to ensure you hit the right button, where as an experienced operator knows exactly what every switch and control is by feel and can keep his eyes on the task at hand.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bordeaux began to drink heavily, going through as much as $500 of alcohol in a week.

Come on ProPublica, you're not even going to tell us what he drank to reach that $500?
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: This sounds more like immature technology married with improper training than "touchscreens don't work."


...aaaaand.... no.

Touchscreens are the worst farking input imaginable. Waste of real estate, cruddy responsiveness and no feedback.

They "work" for mobile gaming because the games are designed around the glaring flaws. We can't re-code reality.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Well, how often have the geeks who invented the thing actually steered a ship with it?  I'm guessing none.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

chozo13: Touchscreens have their place, but with lack of tactile feedback you are always stuck looking at the screen to ensure you hit the right button, where as an experienced operator knows exactly what every switch and control is by feel and can keep his eyes on the task at hand.


Very true. Years ago I got a LCD touchscreen universal remote control. It was great, except you had to look at it to press any button. My regular Sky+ control I can work by feel while keeping my eyes on the TV.  The fancy new remote lasted a week and then I went back to my old one.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Star Fleet provided training i guess


Sulu couldn't even get the ship to warp the first time because of the confusing touchscreen interface. And then when he did, he ran into another ship('s debris) as he came out of warp.

But Riverside Shipyard must be protected at all costs, right Starfleet?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yeah, well you try reversing the polarity of a tachyon field emitter to clear tri-sphincter particles by using a *dial*, boomer!


Ok, computer.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well thank god they have a backup.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Munden: Bordeaux began to drink heavily, going through as much as $500 of alcohol in a week.

Come on ProPublica, you're not even going to tell us what he drank to reach that $500?


This.  It's less impressive if it's Grey Goose vodka instead of Skol.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gopher321: Well thank god they have a backup.

[Fark user image 850x850]


you know that is just a signal box to tell the crew in the engine room what to do, right?
 
WithinReason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: wejash: I just started with "kid from Oklahoma was operating the helm of a destroyer 4-months out of basic" and moved on to "there were a lot of things in the system I had no clue about" and I started thinking the damn thing is farking lucky to still be afloat.

That got me as well. "Lets spend hundreds of millions of dollars building a warship" "Shall we train the people who actually steer it so they know what the buttons do?" "Nah, waste of money. What's the worst that could happen?"


You gotta learn to swim with a boulder chained to your feet eventually
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A chief petty officer, responsible for training the sailors to use the navigation system, was charged with dereliction of duty. The chief petty officer had himself received less than an hour of instruction.

What the hell?  Sure there are things you can learn on the job, and RTFM exists for a reason but not in a system like this.
 
hi13760
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In 2014, Navy officials discovered a flaw in the IBNS. One component could not keep track of more than 150 ships at a time without malfunctioning, according to Navy investigators. The Navy's solution? Sailors were told to delete tracked ships before the total hit the magic number.

The navigation system could also become overloaded if too much information streamed in from a ship tracking database used worldwide to prevent maritime collisions. The Navy's second solution was similar to the first: Drop the feed when it became too much.

It's not so much as training, it's the 737 fiasco all over again.
 
groppet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A lot of the touch screens we use at work go all wonky after a while. Usually it is from someone with sausage fingers just mashing the damn screen with them.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gopher321: Well thank god they have a backup.

[Fark user image image 850x850]


That's actually a very good interface.

You can intuitively tell where it's set without looking and it's an unambiguous indicator visually if you're on the other side of the bridge.

Also, it's sturdy enough that some minor damage won't effect its functioning, and because it's electromechanical instead of purely computerized, no effective cyber or even EW attack can disable it.  That's important on a warship.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Munden: Bordeaux began to drink heavily, going through as much as $500 of alcohol in a week.

Come on ProPublica, you're not even going to tell us what he drank to reach that $500?

This.  It's less impressive if it's Grey Goose vodka instead of Skol.


Natty Light?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

asciibaron: gopher321: Well thank god they have a backup.

[Fark user image 850x850]

you know that is just a signal box to tell the crew in the engine room what to do, right?


Technically it's called an "Engine room Telegraph".
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Duh, it's not the future yet when the tech improves.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the idiots are blaming the UI and the users for a backend failure?

It doesn't matter if the input is from a touchscreen or a physical button if the backend system is ignoring the input.

And there's nothing wrong with using touchscreens - IF AND ONLY IF the UI is well designed.
 
PartTimeBuddha
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wejash: I just started with "kid from Oklahoma was operating the helm of a destroyer 4-months out of basic" and moved on to "there were a lot of things in the system I had no clue about" and I started thinking the damn thing is farking lucky to still be afloat.


Also fortunate that the instruction to "delete the ships" to stop the tracking system becoming overloaded wasn't given to a seriously overzealous gunner.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Heh.  You know what would be an interesting sci-fi premise?  Some helmsman on a civilian space liner with its fancy computerized touch screens and software that does everything gets all patriotic because of an alien attack and decides to join the space navy, and finds out that military space ships retain things like physical controls (wheels, joysticks, engine room telegraphs, speaking tubes), "steam gauges", and they use celestial navigation as a back up to their computerized stuff because of the risk of electronic attack.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If they install voice-activated shields, like star fleet, they can survive most collisions.

Of course, there's always a chance that when you ask to raise shields and target enemy vessels, you'll die as your ship is sunk and Siri gives you directions to a nearby Target.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am a AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) tech and operator. Touch screens on a ship of any kind is a huge fark up. When a ship is pitching in a rough sea, it is all you can do to make a laptop touchpad behave and get the curser where you want it to go. Mouses are out of the question when you are trying your best to keep your balance or stay in your chair one hand on the mouse while the other one is gripping a rail or chair arm, or the boat pitches and the mouse slides across the track pad or jumps the table onto the deck. So we use roller balls that are velcro'ed down to the table. Everything is velcro'ed down to the table.

We have an ROV that came from the factory with a 12" touch screen to run all the aux functions on the vehicle, lights, aux hydraulic power, camera pan and tilt etc. When the boat was pitching in a rough sea it was damn difficult to touch only the 1"x1"x1" "button" and not miss or have your finger slide and hit the "button" next to it by mistake. Trashed it after the first time out, got rid of the touch screen and installed a push button controller.

As someone who has worked on boats and ships most of my life the helm of any boat or ship should always be mechanical and fully tactile throttles, shifters and rudder control. Something that should never respond unless pushed to do so and when pushed reacts instantly to helm commands. Something you can operated in the dark, without main power, while the room is on fire if needed. Would you ask a pilot to fly a plane with a touch paid instead of a control stick and pedals?
 
chozo13
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: chozo13: Touchscreens have their place, but with lack of tactile feedback you are always stuck looking at the screen to ensure you hit the right button, where as an experienced operator knows exactly what every switch and control is by feel and can keep his eyes on the task at hand.

Very true. Years ago I got a LCD touchscreen universal remote control. It was great, except you had to look at it to press any button. My regular Sky+ control I can work by feel while keeping my eyes on the TV.  The fancy new remote lasted a week and then I went back to my old one.


I used to pilot ROV's and a competent pilot on our system could function one of their manipulator arms and pilot the sub without taking their eyes off the monitor. Our company decided to purchase a few "modern subs" which had touchscreen controls for that specific manipulator and it led to the co pilot having to function it for the pilot. it made the simplest tasks just a bit more difficult. Luckily the company that made the subs listened to feedback and that option was scrapped for the next gen.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

groppet: A lot of the touch screens we use at work go all wonky after a while. Usually it is from someone with sausage fingers just mashing the damn screen with them.


Grease, water etc can fark up a touch screen tactile function.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The next upgrade will fix everything

Star Trek:Daystrom Speaks to The Unit
Youtube jjIj-2ww53o
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chozo13: Carter Pewterschmidt: chozo13: Touchscreens have their place, but with lack of tactile feedback you are always stuck looking at the screen to ensure you hit the right button, where as an experienced operator knows exactly what every switch and control is by feel and can keep his eyes on the task at hand.

Very true. Years ago I got a LCD touchscreen universal remote control. It was great, except you had to look at it to press any button. My regular Sky+ control I can work by feel while keeping my eyes on the TV.  The fancy new remote lasted a week and then I went back to my old one.

I used to pilot ROV's and a competent pilot on our system could function one of their manipulator arms and pilot the sub without taking their eyes off the monitor. Our company decided to purchase a few "modern subs" which had touchscreen controls for that specific manipulator and it led to the co pilot having to function it for the pilot. it made the simplest tasks just a bit more difficult. Luckily the company that made the subs listened to feedback and that option was scrapped for the next gen.


Yep.
 
t3knomanser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: Touchscreens are the worst farking input imaginable. Waste of real estate, cruddy responsiveness and no feedback.


Well, they give you visual feedback. Touchscreens are fine interactions for situations where you're looking at the controls. And there are times where that is the case! But not usually, and that's the problem. Someone who doesn't use a keyboard much is likely to look at their fingers when they type. Someone who uses a keyboard a lot is going to look anywhere else while they type.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Power plants have touch screens all over the place now and have had for about 5 years or so.  They work and, here's the kicker, with proper training for operators, they work great.  In natural gas plants there is no coal dust or large amounts of other contaminants to foul the screen.  Plastic film screen guards also prevent scratching and damage.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...once snapped a rag joint on a '78 Bronco doing 65mph on a 4 lane highway. Getting a kick...


//boat of a truck
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Imagine, if you will, replacing the steering wheel of your automobile, together with the gas pedal and the brake, with a touchscreen interface.  Dumb idea all around.

Also, way the hell too complicated for an unrated Seaman to operate.  We are talking about High School graduates, who didn't do well enough on the ASVAB to get into any advanced training (A School and C School) before shipping out to the fleet.  Good people, for sure, but not up to operating an untested interface without sufficient training.

The Navy had even elimininated SWO School (for new Ensigns) and replaced it with a box of CDROM's.

Hell, they would have been much better off using a PS2 Duel Shock controller to drive the ship.

\former tin can sailor.
 
