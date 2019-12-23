 Skip to content
(Stat News)   Obstetricians grapple with whether to use marijuana during pregnancy. Well if it was good enough for the conception   (statnews.com) divider line
Sin'sHero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From crack babies to wacky taback babies.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Of COURSE  it's fine. Chillax.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Just think, in about nine month the baby naming will include:  Bud, Mary Jane, Becky, and then all the "brand names" from the store shelves, everything but 'Sheesh, short for Hash.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Doctor:  Do you have one of those friends that has totally burned out their brain on pot?  Well I'm not saying your baby will turn out like that, but I'm not saying it won't...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Given that most pharmaceuticals have some level of pregnancy warning, it would be surprising if cannabis did not have a similar level of potential developmental risk.

If only the relevant research hadn't been banned because ooga-booga.
 
amb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As long as they are sober when working, let the obstetricians enjoy pot in their free time.
 
Harlee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Still totally OK with Drug Warriors:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not going to look it up but I believe there is archaeological evidence that midwives in the middle east burned cannabis like one would burn incense during birthing. I hope for the new moms sake the local Taco Bell delivered.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Experts don't know if specific strains are associated with certain risks.

.
It's been shown that smoking Indica strains while pregnant translates to an 87% higher chance of spawning a mama's boy who will never leave the house.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harlee: Still totally OK with Drug Warriors:

[Fark user image 275x183]


That could have been my mom in the summer of '68

Although it would have been a gin martini instead of a beer accompanying her cigarette.

/ cigarette baby proud
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
there are cannabinoids in human breast milk. just sayin.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is how Florida Man gets made
 
