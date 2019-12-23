 Skip to content
(Kare11)   Three Minnesota judges throw out "revenge porn" law, because, well, Minnesota   (kare11.com) divider line
    More: Asinine  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vagueness in criminal law is one of the primary technical reasons laws get overturned. Basically, many judges are opposed to laws that prosecutors can use in unintended ways to jail someone.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FREEZE PEACH is no excuse for posting pictures of pornography without the consent of those who participated in them

Its bullshiat that this law was thrown out. Utter bullshiat.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: FREEZE PEACH is no excuse for posting pictures of pornography without the consent of those who participated in them

Its bullshiat that this law was thrown out. Utter bullshiat.


ADDENDUM

Specifically, they said, the statute lacks a requirement that prosecutors prove an intent to cause harm. They said the language allows for convictions even if the defendant didn't know that the person depicted did not consent to the distribution of that image. And they said it allows convictions when the defendant didn't know that the person depicted had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

What the fark? This farker knew that she did not consent to her pictures being released. He accessed her accounts and stole the pictures. This is absolute horseshiat. If this was a case about someone who had no connection to the victim, yeah, I could see that as a problem. But thats not what happened here. This is grade A bullshiat and it stinks.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Vagueness in criminal law is one of the primary technical reasons laws get overturned. Basically, many judges are opposed to laws that prosecutors can use in unintended ways to jail someone.


If a law can be abused, it WILL be abused.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Monty Python: High Court Judges (Live at the Hollywood Bowl)
Youtube Q80ElML7KGk
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cman: What the fark? This farker knew that she did not consent to her pictures being released. He accessed her accounts and stole the pictures. This is absolute horseshiat. If this was a case about someone who had no connection to the victim, yeah, I could see that as a problem. But thats not what happened here. This is grade A bullshiat and it stinks.


Doesn't matter.  They are addressing the vagueness of the law, not the specific case.  If the prosecutor was smart, he will go after a conviction using a cyber-crime law.  Breaking into someone else's account is a crime.  Also, the woman can still sue him for his actions.
 
amb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Isn't hacking, blackmail, and extortion criminal in Minnesota?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cman: cman: FREEZE PEACH is no excuse for posting pictures of pornography without the consent of those who participated in them

Its bullshiat that this law was thrown out. Utter bullshiat.

ADDENDUM

Specifically, they said, the statute lacks a requirement that prosecutors prove an intent to cause harm. They said the language allows for convictions even if the defendant didn't know that the person depicted did not consent to the distribution of that image. And they said it allows convictions when the defendant didn't know that the person depicted had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

What the fark? This farker knew that she did not consent to her pictures being released. He accessed her accounts and stole the pictures. This is absolute horseshiat. If this was a case about someone who had no connection to the victim, yeah, I could see that as a problem. But thats not what happened here. This is grade A bullshiat and it stinks.


Side note. You gave your ex access to your accounts and did not update or change passwords to whatever sensitive content you had.

Ain't saying it should have been ruled out, but will say PERSONAL ACCOUNTABILITY. It's like breaking up but leaving them the keys to your "shared" bank account. No. You quickly make sure that they do not have access to any of your personal stuff.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great job.  There was a huge risk that this might interfere with the feelings rights of reactionary conservative men.

And women who have sex with anyone other than me are whores who need to be punished.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

amb: Isn't hacking, blackmail, and extortion criminal in Minnesota?


And that is the road that should have been taken
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cman: cman: FREEZE PEACH is no excuse for posting pictures of pornography without the consent of those who participated in them

Its bullshiat that this law was thrown out. Utter bullshiat.

ADDENDUM

Specifically, they said, the statute lacks a requirement that prosecutors prove an intent to cause harm. They said the language allows for convictions even if the defendant didn't know that the person depicted did not consent to the distribution of that image. And they said it allows convictions when the defendant didn't know that the person depicted had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

What the fark? This farker knew that she did not consent to her pictures being released. He accessed her accounts and stole the pictures. This is absolute horseshiat. If this was a case about someone who had no connection to the victim, yeah, I could see that as a problem. But thats not what happened here. This is grade A bullshiat and it stinks.


I can see the first amendment argument if she gave the the guy the photos/ vids (I don't agree with it, but I understand that argument).

However, he stole the photos/ vids. Entirely different story.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nevermind, the photographer owns the pictures not the subject of said pictures why don't we changed that law before anything else???????????
 
fusillade762
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Backstrom's spokeswoman, Monica Jensen, said she trying for comment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Vagueness in criminal law is one of the primary technical reasons laws get overturned. Basically, many judges are opposed to laws that prosecutors can use in unintended ways to jail someone.


Yeah, but most people caught up in shiatty laws can't afford to mount a constitutional case.  I suspect that it's not unintended at all and legislators write overly-broad laws specifically so they can be applied as widely as possible.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: .  I suspect that it's not unintended at all and legislators write overly-broad laws specifically so they can be applied as widely as possible.


We should not be okay with that. Are you nuts?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cman: cman: FREEZE PEACH is no excuse for posting pictures of pornography without the consent of those who participated in them

Its bullshiat that this law was thrown out. Utter bullshiat.

ADDENDUM

Specifically, they said, the statute lacks a requirement that prosecutors prove an intent to cause harm. They said the language allows for convictions even if the defendant didn't know that the person depicted did not consent to the distribution of that image. And they said it allows convictions when the defendant didn't know that the person depicted had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

What the fark? This farker knew that she did not consent to her pictures being released. He accessed her accounts and stole the pictures. This is absolute horseshiat. If this was a case about someone who had no connection to the victim, yeah, I could see that as a problem. But thats not what happened here. This is grade A bullshiat and it stinks.


The criminal statute appears to fail, in the judges' minds for being over inclusive and under inclusive, a stalwart and well defined line of case law for 1st amendment restrictions.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cman: cman: FREEZE PEACH is no excuse for posting pictures of pornography without the consent of those who participated in them

Its bullshiat that this law was thrown out. Utter bullshiat.

ADDENDUM

Specifically, they said, the statute lacks a requirement that prosecutors prove an intent to cause harm. They said the language allows for convictions even if the defendant didn't know that the person depicted did not consent to the distribution of that image. And they said it allows convictions when the defendant didn't know that the person depicted had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

What the fark? This farker knew that she did not consent to her pictures being released. He accessed her accounts and stole the pictures. This is absolute horseshiat. If this was a case about someone who had no connection to the victim, yeah, I could see that as a problem. But thats not what happened here. This is grade A bullshiat and it stinks.


The judges said the law lacks the language to require prosecutors to prove an intent to cause harm was present.  They didn't reverse this case because that proof was not there.  But because it was being prosecuted by a law that doesn't require that provision.  That's a nuanced position, but I don't think it is unreasonable.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: amb: Isn't hacking, blackmail, and extortion criminal in Minnesota?

And that is the road that should have been taken


I do not see any blackmail or extortion, there was no tangible gain.  I don't think "hacking" was involved as the term is far overused to minimize someone that might the password.

Should have gotten more time for being a b*tch.
 
lexnaturalis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cman: What the fark? This farker knew that she did not consent to her pictures being released. He accessed her accounts and stole the pictures. This is absolute horseshiat. If this was a case about someone who had no connection to the victim, yeah, I could see that as a problem. But thats not what happened here. This is grade A bullshiat and it stinks.


If a law is vague enough that it can criminalize constitutionally-protected behavior then the law is thrown out.  Additionally, if the law is vague enough that it's not clear what conduct is criminalized then it is thrown out. Or, in the case of some laws (like this one), the U.S. Supreme Court has said the law is constitutional if "a substantial number of its applications are unconstitutional, judged in relation to the statute's plainly legitimate sweep."  In other words, if the law would catch a few real bad guys (e.g., the defendant here) but also catch a ton of non-bad guys then the law is invalid.

Here the Court found that it was facially overbroad.  When looking at a facial challenge you don't look at the defendant's conduct.  You look at the law itself.  Here the Court found that the law, as written, had no intent-to-harm requirement and used a negligence mens rea.  Basically it was too broad and would ensnare far too many people who were engaging in constitutionally-protected actions.

It doesn't matter that this specific defendant had an intent to harm.  For this type of challenge the defendant's actions don't matter at all, because you can't use a bad law to convict someone.

That's the gist of it.

I only skimmed the opinion so I have no opinion on the actual merits of the Court's decision.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, the law was poorly tested before being passed. You'd think having a bunch of lawyers in the legislature would improve the efficiency....
I get it, if you pass crappy laws you make more work for lawyers! It's as bad as letting drug companies establish metrics for cholesterol and blood pressure.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since I'm not a law talker, does this mean it's ok again for me to post tha pitchers of me and my cousin kissin'?

/don't judge me
//I got some fine ass cousins
///the above post and slashies are all made in humor. No cousins were kissed in the making of this post
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
IANAL
My ex has pics of me in a threesome situation, post separation. Thanks Apple. Anyway she has threatened me with these pics with respect to custody of my son and I live in MN so I am getting a kick from these replies.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: jtown: .  I suspect that it's not unintended at all and legislators write overly-broad laws specifically so they can be applied as widely as possible.

We should not be okay with that. Are you nuts?


Are you on crack?  Show me one farking word I said that implies I'm okay with that.  Jackass.
 
