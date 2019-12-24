 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Two "porch pirates" arrested with stolen packages. About 100 packages were found in their van. Only about 10,000 more "porch pirates" to go   (fox40.com) divider line
4
    More: Cool, Sacramento, California, 30-year-old Movses Dermishyan, physical description of the suspects, Roseville, California, tailgate theft, Sacramento metropolitan area, Crime, Illegal drug trade  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 11:58 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jefferator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dude, I want my underwear back!!!  NOW!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know if you went to the store and bought stuff you won't have to worry about someone stealing it from your porch
 
GungFu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All this could be eradicated if people didn't have porches.

It's in the name, dummies!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: You know if you went to the store and bought stuff you won't have to worry about someone stealing it from your porch


Well, that's some nice victim-blaming right there, sir!
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report