(Daily Mail)   School bullies use old tuna-melt-in-the-face on vegan classmate, and the school considers Vegan Kid to be the problem   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Before I'd blame the victim, I'd blame the parents.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I took tuna to the face a couple times.  Thankfully, my current wife has good hygiene.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He seems like the person that would walk up to others and state he is a vegan.

Does he do crossfit on recess?
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: Before I'd blame the victim, I'd blame the parents.


Why? What's wrong with being vegan? I know there are a bunch of smug assholes who are vegan, but you find smug assholes everywhere.

I am a vegetarian. I dont hate those who eat meat. Its their choice to do so just like its my choice to not do so.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA

He and partner Helen Shanahan are both vegans and have a Level 3 qualification in nutrition and personal training

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it is a Catholic school. Not eating the body of something means you simply don't belong.
 
Xyzzyka
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Since this took place at a Catholic school, the fish wasn't meat. Shame about the cheese, though.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cman: FTA

He and partner Helen Shanahan are both vegans and have a Level 3 qualification in nutrition and personal training

[Fark user image image 600x438]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Korean Vegan Glass Noodles
Actual Level-5 Vegan Food makes a great side next to a nice thick juicy steak.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If I was the parent of the kid I might consider giving him a quid or two a day to find a kid in an older class for protection.

/not really, but it's a thought
//another thought is to teach him how to hit bullies with something hard when they aren't looking. again, just a thought.
///bullies, like most predators, really try to avoid getting any kind of injury
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it a British thing to have two boys with the same name?  Jack is a fine name.  I'm just not sure why you need two.
 
Xyzzyka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Before I'd blame the victim, I'd blame the parents.


Having RTFA, I can't decide which pisses me off about the parents more: passing off possible physiological symptoms of stress and anxiety as just their kid faking sick, or calling both their sons Jack.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Is it a British thing to have two boys with the same name?  Jack is a fine name.  I'm just not sure why you need two.


They could never let go. Of the name.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JNowe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Given that a vegan was the victim, I'm going to go with "sure they did".
 
i ignore u
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BlueBox: Is it a British thing to have two boys with the same name?  Jack is a fine name.  I'm just not sure why you need two.


In America we prefer the name Darryl for that.
 
The Blue Card
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're 11 years old.  I don't get the outrage.  Kids gonna be kids and all.  If they're still being f*ckholes in a few years, be worried.  Or stop being sh*tty parents and shove some literal sh*t in the bully's face and tell them, "you don't eat this; do you want it shoved in your face?  Well, that kid doesn't eat meat, so don't shove it in his.".
 
GreenSun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if this is the true entire story. What actually led to the bullying? Although I do respect people's personal beliefs, including what diet they follow, based on experience and social observation, vegans do tend to be preachy. Did this kid somehow alienate himself by preaching about veganism and condemning the omnivores, like how religious people will preach how you're going to hell by now following the religion strictly?

It's just very weird to be bullied for your dietary choices. I haven't heard of a Muslim who got bullied because they don't eat pork or drink alcohol. Hell, I don't drink alcohol and I'm not Muslim, nobody's said a word. Normally, kids don't care about what you eat. In order to be targeted just because you're a vegan just seems bizarre. I have a feeling that this kid was being very preachy during recess to the point that he pissed off other kids.

Anyway, I don't think the school handled the situation properly. Students should be able to walk around without the threat of violence or harassment looming at every corner. That simply means the school has failed to discipline and teach kids good manners and right conduct. Of course parents are supposed to be the ones teaching their children this, but the school, to some extent, is also responsible. Just as how students aren't supposed to bully others, students aren't also supposed to preach to others.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GreenSun: I wonder if this is the true entire story. What actually led to the bullying? Although I do respect people's personal beliefs, including what diet they follow, based on experience and social observation, vegans do tend to be preachy. Did this kid somehow alienate himself by preaching about veganism and condemning the omnivores, like how religious people will preach how you're going to hell by now following the religion strictly?

It's just very weird to be bullied for your dietary choices. I haven't heard of a Muslim who got bullied because they don't eat pork or drink alcohol. Hell, I don't drink alcohol and I'm not Muslim, nobody's said a word. Normally, kids don't care about what you eat. In order to be targeted just because you're a vegan just seems bizarre. I have a feeling that this kid was being very preachy during recess to the point that he pissed off other kids.

Anyway, I don't think the school handled the situation properly. Students should be able to walk around without the threat of violence or harassment looming at every corner. That simply means the school has failed to discipline and teach kids good manners and right conduct. Of course parents are supposed to be the ones teaching their children this, but the school, to some extent, is also responsible. Just as how students aren't supposed to bully others, students aren't also supposed to preach to others.


Some people are just assholes.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also: pre-teens in groups are little shiats, updates at 11.

If they weren't bullying him for being vegan they'd be bullying him for something else, because they think he's an easy target.   His parents sound like "let's all hold hands and sing kumbaya" types, but what they should do is tell him next time he's being harassed and there aren't any teachers around he should kick one of the bullies square in the nuts.  They could even work on his leg strength under the guise of practicing kicking for soccer/football.
 
Bandito King
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Catholic school don't give a fark, they're busy fleecing rubes.
 
