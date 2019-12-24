 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   If you have a Spectrum Home Security system, there is a fair chance it hasn't worked in a while   (wfla.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I never understood the point of these for common folk home owners..

1. Insurance
2. If you're home and someone tries to break in, calling 911 on your cell phone is sure going to be faster then the at home version on OnStar
3. Locks are still the cheapest, and best home security money can buy.
4. The cameras are useless
5. Turning on lights remotely is stupid. Motion sensors are cheap
6. One of the cheapest deterrents is a few plugin fake tv light generators. Decent ones even operate on a timer
7. Who the fark is this paranoid enough to wire their home to the internet to secure it? Seriously.. Who wants their home secured via internet?  It's almost an oxymoron.
 
meathome
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: The spokesman explained that Spectrum is getting out of the home security business...

From the sound of things, they got out of the business about two years back.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

meathome: FTA: The spokesman explained that Spectrum is getting out of the home security business...

From the sound of things, they got out of the business about two years back.


Apart from continuing to cash the checks that is.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, just get a Doberman.  Much cheaper and far more terrifying.

Or a Mastiff.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Could be worse...

Have a friend, father of a girl I went to HS with, her whole family is more or less like a surrogate family now.

Anyway, they still had the house from the town where I went to HS, even though they were living out of state. He was deciding whether to sell it, or move back. Thing had a security system and roll down security shutters. Someone decided to break in, cut the power and waited for the backup battery to die. They then moved in for what the police estimated was 2-3 months. They tore out walls, destroyed furniture, stole anything they didn't destroy, including guns and electronics.

The only way he knew this had happened was when he got notification from the city that this was his one freebie. If they responded to another "false alarm" from his house, he'd get a bill. The security company had placed one call, and then never notified anybody when the house's system went offline and never came back online. Sure, they kept billing him, and they refused to pay out on anything when someone gamed their farking system and ripped him off...

Just in case anyone is thinking about getting home security, I would stay away from these guys:

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

styckx: I never understood the point of these for common folk home owners..


Neither do the common folk. 
It was a stupid money grab by Time-Warner. I was working there at the time. The place is the epitome of corporate greed and stupidity. They openly lie to their employees & customers. 
Not long after I left I noticed a $5 charge on my bill for "high-speed internet fee". A week later there was an article about a woman recording all sorts of these charges and seeking a class-action suit. All the charges went away. 

Now they are offering complete business VOIP solutions for only $30 per phone per month. If you have 30-40 phones in your small business it will only cost $10-12,000 per year every farking year.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We got an ADT system when we first moved into the house we're in now. I didn't think we needed it but my wife wanted it

We were out of town and my mother-in-law who was pet sitting for us set off the alarm because, well, she's really dumb. No one called, no cops showed up, no nothing.

When we got back I called. They saw that the alarm was triggered but had no record of a follow up and couldn't explain why. I told them to come get their equipment and canceled the service.

This probably happens a lot.
 
Watubi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

styckx: I never understood the point of these for common folk home owners..

1. Insurance
2. If you're home and someone tries to break in, calling 911 on your cell phone is sure going to be faster then the at home version on OnStar
3. Locks are still the cheapest, and best home security money can buy.
4. The cameras are useless
5. Turning on lights remotely is stupid. Motion sensors are cheap
6. One of the cheapest deterrents is a few plugin fake tv light generators. Decent ones even operate on a timer
7. Who the fark is this paranoid enough to wire their home to the internet to secure it? Seriously.. Who wants their home secured via internet?  It's almost an oxymoron.


1. Insurance doesn't cover sentimental value
2. Why not both?
3. A well-placed kick can defeat a deadbolt
4. Cameras have other uses like that UPS guy that drop-kicked the package to your doorstep
5. Why not both?
6. Most break-ins happen during the day and after the thief has rung the doorbell
7. Me, someone that had a break-in in the past and the feeling of vulnerability and violation takes months to get over.  Every single time you come home, you wonder if you will return to a ransacked house.  Every time you're away, you second guess yourself if you locked everything up tight.  With a connected home, you can know
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
home security system--one more thing people do/buy to give themselves a false sense of security/hope.

move in to a gated community. ANY delivery guy can get in
purchase some form of home exercise equipment. nice clothes hanger
purchase a juicer. they used and cleaned it once....once
recycle. your few cans and plastic bags don't make a sh*t of difference
pray. hah--I don't even...just...no.

feel free to add more
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: We got an ADT system when we first moved into the house we're in now. I didn't think we needed it but my wife wanted it

We were out of town and my mother-in-law who was pet sitting for us set off the alarm because, well, she's really dumb. No one called, no cops showed up, no nothing.

When we got back I called. They saw that the alarm was triggered but had no record of a follow up and couldn't explain why. I told them to come get their equipment and canceled the service.

This probably happens a lot.


I'm fairly certain the system on our house was never cancelled when the previous owners sold it. They probably got charged a few months. We kept getting bills at our address still in there name.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Langdon Alger: home security system--one more thing people do/buy to give themselves a false sense of security/hope.

move in to a gated community. ANY delivery guy can get in
purchase some form of home exercise equipment. nice clothes hanger
purchase a juicer. they used and cleaned it once....once
recycle. your few cans and plastic bags don't make a sh*t of difference
pray. hah--I don't even...just...no.

feel free to add more


Post on the internet. Genius
 
cherryl taggart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

styckx: I never understood the point of these for common folk home owners..

1. Insurance
2. If you're home and someone tries to break in, calling 911 on your cell phone is sure going to be faster then the at home version on OnStar
3. Locks are still the cheapest, and best home security money can buy.
4. The cameras are useless
5. Turning on lights remotely is stupid. Motion sensors are cheap
6. One of the cheapest deterrents is a few plugin fake tv light generators. Decent ones even operate on a timer
7. Who the fark is this paranoid enough to wire their home to the internet to secure it? Seriously.. Who wants their home secured via internet?  It's almost an oxymoron.


Insurance companies look for reasons not to pay out, especially if they can claim 'possible criminal actions' contributed to the loss.  Dealing with exes that have boundary issues (stalkers) is another reason to be more careful.  Having someone in the family with addiction issues means worrying about unpaid dealers bringing drama to your doorstep.  Locks are a good deterrent, but broken glass is no real deterrent to a determined intruder.  That same broken glass is a real threat to little kids, while key locks on everything is a real hazard to emergency responders.

I'm glad you have a calm home life, but for many people, home is a battlefield.  The stuff in my house is old and worthless, but the living beings are priceless and worth protection. They didn't ask to be born into drama.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

styckx: I never understood the point of these for common folk home owners..

1. Insurance
2. If you're home and someone tries to break in, calling 911 on your cell phone is sure going to be faster then the at home version on OnStar
3. Locks are still the cheapest, and best home security money can buy.
4. The cameras are useless
5. Turning on lights remotely is stupid. Motion sensors are cheap
6. One of the cheapest deterrents is a few plugin fake tv light generators. Decent ones even operate on a timer
7. Who the fark is this paranoid enough to wire their home to the internet to secure it? Seriously.. Who wants their home secured via internet?  It's almost an oxymoron.


I set up dual networks for my smart home devices with seriously encrypted passwords. My cameras will notify me within seconds of someone walking in front of them and they log it to the cloud. Door & window sensors detect vibrations and glass breaks. I will know as soon as you walk into my house and will be on the phone with the cops faster than any security company, that is why I have connected devices.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Strongbeerrules: Oh, just get a Doberman.  Much cheaper and far more terrifying.

Or a Mastiff.


or an Irish Wolfhound/black lab mix.
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

styckx: I never understood the point of these for common folk home owners..

1. Insurance


Depends on the area, but it can lower your insurance somewhat. Not sure if it's enough to recoup the cost of paying for monitoring.


2. If you're home and someone tries to break in, calling 911 on your cell phone is sure going to be faster then the at home version on OnStar

It is. An unmonitored system is probably a better deal - ie, one that calls you when a sensor is tripped.

Security is a layered thing; there's no one size fits all silver bullet. If you have a lot to protect, it might be worth investing in a serious system but any technology can fail or be bypassed. Also, it depends on someone actually taking security seriously and being disciplined about arming/disarming and testing the sensors routinely.


3. Locks are still the cheapest, and best home security money can buy.

Yes - locks, high-quality secure doors, security glass, well-made door frames and window frames are all the basic parts of effective home security.


4. The cameras are useless

Cameras are the best investment I ever made. With a dedicated monitor on the wall, I routinely check the cameras before walking outside or can see if an unfamiliar car or person is coming down the driveway without potentially putting myself in the line of fire. I can check motion detects when away from home and go back to check on significant activity anytime, or just do a random spot check.


5. Turning on lights remotely is stupid. Motion sensors are cheap

Motion sensors are fantastic! When used with cameras, remote lights are great too. It adds a sense of realism for someone to see an upstairs bedroom light click on when they pull into the driveway.


6. One of the cheapest deterrents is a few plugin fake tv light generators. Decent ones even operate on a timer

Yes, those are awesome.


7. Who the fark is this paranoid enough

Scarface security
Youtube 5e9UbsQ91uk
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: Langdon Alger: home security system--one more thing people do/buy to give themselves a false sense of security/hope.

move in to a gated community. ANY delivery guy can get in
purchase some form of home exercise equipment. nice clothes hanger
purchase a juicer. they used and cleaned it once....once
recycle. your few cans and plastic bags don't make a sh*t of difference
pray. hah--I don't even...just...no.

feel free to add more

Post on the internet. Genius


and here I thought I would never need that "and yet you participate in society" cartoon but here we are.

and I don't have it, either.
 
