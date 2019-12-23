 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WISHTV)   Man on scooter tries to outrun police, all the while trying to ditch pills, heroin and meth. Chase ends when scooter finally falls over   (wishtv.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

299 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 10:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good one, Subby!  +1
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I ever there was a standard photo of what a meth, heroin, pill-popper would look like, it'll be this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xitnode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocracks!
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We blew it Billy
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude looks like he was trying to swallow as much dope as possible before being arrested. Do meth heads look like that all of the time?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this guy looks about how I imagined him.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should let people take their dope to jail. I don't get why we have to be jerks at ever turn. It really is self masturbatory.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musta run out of ass, grass, or gas.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police cruisers need a "siren" that plays Yakity Sax for just these kinds of occasions.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Do meth heads look like that all of the time?


Half of his haggard appearance can be attributed to just being in his mid fifties. We don't get any more handsome after 40 or so, unfortunately.

The other half is owed to his love of the bubble, absolutely.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We should let people take their dope to jail.


We pretty much do.

Anecdotal, I know, but those I've known who've done time have been able to get high in prison.
 
yms
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: waxbeans: We should let people take their dope to jail.

We pretty much do.

Anecdotal, I know, but those I've known who've done time have been able to get high in prison.


No, I mean, I'm going to jail for a pound of pot? Well, fine, but let me take it with me, literally.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*If ever*
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: waxbeans: We should let people take their dope to jail.

We pretty much do.

Anecdotal, I know, but those I've known who've done time have been able to get high in prison.

No, I mean, I'm going to jail for a pound of pot? Well, fine, but let me take it with me, literally.


I don't see it happening, but I'd be ok with that.
 
jefferator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He doesn't look Hi or anything.....so no DUI said his lawyer
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: waxbeans: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: waxbeans: We should let people take their dope to jail.

We pretty much do.

Anecdotal, I know, but those I've known who've done time have been able to get high in prison.

No, I mean, I'm going to jail for a pound of pot? Well, fine, but let me take it with me, literally.

I don't see it happening, but I'd be ok with that.


I think if we make it part of a
nolo contendere plea, we could save tons in prosecution. Even better, have the plea done right there at the arrest.
Plea no contest, right here, right now, go to jail to do time, right now, but keep your dope.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report