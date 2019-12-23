 Skip to content
(KTUU Alaska)   Someone in Wasilla AK is hiding notes in new toys: "HEY KIDS, Santa is Fake, But Jesus is real"   (ktuu.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, North Pole, Santa Claus, Biblical Magi, Mrs. Claus, Father Christmas, concerned mother, North Pole, Alaska, children's gifts  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone is also probably one of those farkers who leave fake money (with bible verses and a lecture on why they aren't tipping) for servers in restaurants.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus is Santa Claus for adults.

/hot take
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Your love for Jesus is suspect if you hurt children in His name.
 
Smoohy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Knock it off, Sarah.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Smoohy: Knock it off, Sarah.


This is what happens when someone isn't Nailin' Palin.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Smoohy: Knock it off, Sarah.

This is what happens when someone isn't Nailin' Palin.


*sigh*

If we need tributes for the cause, I volunteer.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christian Taliban
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Irony tag had something better to do?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jesus wasn't the one who brought me a new Xbox.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Golly gee willickers!
 
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Jesus is Santa Claus for adults.

/hot take


Shenanigans. Santa never added "after you die" to his promise of a reward for good behavior.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Smoohy: Knock it off, Sarah.

This is what happens when someone isn't Nailin' Palin.


Ain't nobody in the world that would hit that nasty old hag anymore.

'Cept for ol' Fat Donny Two-Scoops. He ain't been gettin' shiat since Ivanka hit puberty.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus is a liberal Jew.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saw the following on a church sign...

"If there's no Jesus,
then why do we have Christmas?"

I face-palmed hard on that one. Believer or not, that's some elementary school level circular reasoning right there.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Because there's no Chick tract about Santa 🎅
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Saw the following on a church sign...

"If there's no Jesus,
then why do we have Christmas?"

I face-palmed hard on that one. Believer or not, that's some elementary school level circular reasoning right there.


The deeply religious stop their emotional maturation before they enter the sixth grade. They need a permanent, and violent daddy-figure to lean on them for the rest of their lives.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey, at least I've seen Santa...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Smoohy: Knock it off, Sarah.

This is what happens when someone isn't Nailin' Palin.

Ain't nobody in the world that would hit that nasty old hag anymore.

'Cept for ol' Fat Donny Two-Scoops. He ain't been gettin' shiat since Ivanka hit puberty.


I beg your pardon I would and I'm a Democrat.
 
King Something
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HAIL SANTA!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: Jesus is a liberal Jew.


But for the sake of clarity he wasn't a libertarian
 
X-Geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

King Something: pxlboy: Jesus is Santa Claus for adults.

/hot take

Shenanigans. Santa never added "after you die" to his promise of a reward for good behavior.


That's what keeps the grown ups from catching on to the scam. Nobody can come back from the dead to disprove it.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The back of the card contains a lengthy paragraph about how parents are lying to children about Santa, elves, reindeer and the North Pole and goes on to describe the significance of celebrating Christmas as the birthday of Jesus. A note at the bottom tells parents to stop lying to their children about Santa, and to instead tell the truth about Jesus Christ.

Ironic, considering that if Jesus was a real man, he wasn't born on Dec 25th.

It's kind of funny how many Christian websites say this very thing. The shepherds wouldn't have been hanging out in the fields at that time of the year, and the census would have taken place at that time of the year. It's the dead of winter, it's cold, and often rainy...

https://www.jesusfilm.org/blog-and-st​o​ries/when-jesus-really-born.html
https://www.christianity.com/jesus/bi​r​th-of-jesus/bethlehem/when-and-where-w​as-jesus-born.html
https://www.ucg.org/the-good-news/bib​l​ical-evidence-shows-jesus-christ-wasnt​-born-on-dec-25
https://www.jw.org/en/bible-teachings​/​questions/when-was-jesus-born/
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Because there's no Chick tract about Santa 🎅


Fark user imageView Full Size
(from here)
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Jesus is Santa Claus for adults.

/hot take


He sees you when you're sleeping
And he knows when you're awake
He knows when you've been bad or good
So be good or burn in the hellfire of damnation for all eternity
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Hey, at least I've seen Santa...


Fark user imageView Full Size


I've seen Jesús
 
orezona
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Excelsior: Hey, at least I've seen Santa...

[Fark user image image 160x196]

I've seen Jesús


I've drank Tequila with Jesus.

He was an atheist.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Deathfrogg: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Smoohy: Knock it off, Sarah.

This is what happens when someone isn't Nailin' Palin.

Ain't nobody in the world that would hit that nasty old hag anymore.

'Cept for ol' Fat Donny Two-Scoops. He ain't been gettin' shiat since Ivanka hit puberty.

I beg your pardon I would and I'm a Democrat.


Same here. Hate fu€ks can be some of the best sex you'll ever have.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: wildcardjack: Because there's no Chick tract about Santa 🎅

[Fark user image 474x244] (from here)


I especially like the end of that one. Dude was a little shiat and murderer for the majority of his life; but if he repents the last moment before he gets the needle, then it's all cool.

Meanwhile the atheist neighbor who spends his life helping others, and making the world a better place; well his ass is going to hell.

Seems pretty fair.
 
GungFu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Ivo Shandor: wildcardjack: Because there's no Chick tract about Santa 🎅

[Fark user image 474x244] (from here)

I especially like the end of that one. Dude was a little shiat and murderer for the majority of his life; but if he repents the last moment before he gets the needle, then it's all cool.

Meanwhile the atheist neighbor who spends his life helping others, and making the world a better place; well his ass is going to hell.

Seems pretty fair.


Anyone who has actually read about repentance understands that that's not what repenting is in any way shape or form
 
