 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Guy shoots three in definitely, for sure, trailer-home invasion. Story didn't sound fishy at all   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Man, mobile home resident, Gender, Male, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Home invasion, Boy, first resident  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Dec 2019 at 1:42 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(CNN)
A suburban Houston resident grabbed a shotgun and killed three men who broke into his home early Monday, authorities said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a mobile home resident saw the men, who were dressed in dark clothing, get out of a car near the home in Channelview. The resident believed he saw a gun in one man's hand, Gonzalez said.While the first resident hid, the suspects encountered a second man, who came out of his room with a shotgun, Gonzalez said."It appears there was some type of gunfire exchange," Gonzalez said. "The one with the shotgun was able to shoot at the three males, and they were all pronounced deceased here at the scene."NRA wet dream.  I'd bet money on this guy's story falling apart.  Quickly.For instance, how'd this guy know that these guys getting out of their car were coming for him?     His private driveway in the trailer park?
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PaulRB: (CNN)
A suburban Houston resident grabbed a shotgun and killed three men who broke into his home early Monday, authorities said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a mobile home resident saw the men, who were dressed in dark clothing, get out of a car near the home in Channelview. The resident believed he saw a gun in one man's hand, Gonzalez said.While the first resident hid, the suspects encountered a second man, who came out of his room with a shotgun, Gonzalez said."It appears there was some type of gunfire exchange," Gonzalez said. "The one with the shotgun was able to shoot at the three males, and they were all pronounced deceased here at the scene."NRA wet dream.  I'd bet money on this guy's story falling apart.  Quickly.For instance, how'd this guy know that these guys getting out of their car were coming for him?     His private driveway in the trailer park?


Weird how you missed that last line.. let me get if for you:

The resident who opened fire was hit once. He was being treated at a hospital, the sheriff said.

Assuming the guy didn't shoot himself, then it sounds like the assailants who broke into his home were armed and got what they deserved.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Real home invasion robberies always happen in trailer parks because that's where people have the most valuable stuff to steal.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meth may have been involved.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Real home invasion robberies always happen in trailer parks because that's where people have the most valuable stuff to steal.


There's always money in the banana stand trailer
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Real home invasion robberies always happen in trailer parks because that's where people have the most valuable stuff to steal.


My neighbor Dillon has a big screen TV you don't know what you're talking about.   All it needs is a new bulb for the green.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lucky LaRue: Assuming the guy didn't shoot himself


Never a safe assumption

/ especially in Texas
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Drug deal gone bad or they knew he was holding.  Because WTF else would be in a mobile home that's worth stealing?  I spent a good amount of time living in a trailer park when I was a kid and there's nothing to steal.  But there's always someone ready to share a beer with a kid.  Good folk.  Salt of the earth.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report