 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 7 Austin)   Texas is getting ready to ring in 2020 in the most Texas way possible. By setting a fireworks stand on fire   (fox7austin.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Williamson County, Texas, Austin, Texas, Coroner, Georgetown, Texas, Shire, video of the fire, lot of pops  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 10:10 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would be more "Texas" if someone was yelling YEEEHAWWW as they shot into the stand.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So you're gonna stand there and tell me those fine folks are gonna have to ring in the new year with no whistlin' bungholes, no spleen splitters, whisker biscuits, honkey lighters, hoosker doos, hoosker don'ts, cherry bombs, nipsy daisers, with or without the scooter stick, or one single whistlin' kitty chaser?

Sad.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Were the firefighters actually spraying the building, or were they just wetting the grass? Just let it go, man.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Keep Austin (suburb) weird!
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think the most texas thing I ever saw was a pickup truck on fire at a drive thru liquor store in Nacogdoches.
 
zpaul
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love Texas.   It's an awesome state.  The air force sent me here and the Texas women kept me here.  Texas ladies !!!!!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why don't they light a goat on fire like everyone else?
 
ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Interstate '76 (PC) - Part 1 (Full Playthrough) - HD 1080p
Youtube jLB-dUOUg6Y
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zpaul: I love Texas.   It's an awesome state.  The air force sent me here and the Texas women kept me here.  Texas ladies !!!!!


I got an ex in Texas you can hit up!

But seriously I loved living in Austin. Just a fun city
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zpaul: I love Texas.   It's an awesome state.  The air force sent me here and the Texas women kept me here.  Texas ladies !!!!!


Only if their Hispanic. Otherwise, what? LOL. Look at all that make up they need! Meanwhile, Hispanic gal look great right out the sack.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
rustywalrus.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I often feel as though Texas is being managed by a pick up truck full of 17 year old boys.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report