(St. John's Telegram)   Last ones to leave Little Bay Islands, please turn out the light   (thetelegram.com) divider line
holdmybones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"We'll miss our family and friends, but just the idea of being out here alone, for most people it would be a scary proposition, but for us, it's not.

This is the kind of thing assholes say before dying in extreme conditions.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tag is appropriate, subby. I wish that couple the best of luck. And the fox they feed.
 
Report