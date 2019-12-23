 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Suburban school admits to plagiarizing winter newsletter   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's about safe winter driving tips.  I get that it's a school and they should practice what they preach and all, but who the f*ck is running the school bulletin through a plagiarism detector? And did the sources they failed to cite source their info? Because this is not new information.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's an error. Is it worthy of a death penalty? I don't know," he said. "But it's definitely wrong."

Get a load of this asshole.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What would happen to a student who did the same thing in an essay?  Do that to whoever "wrote" those articles.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jtown: What would happen to a student who did the same thing in an essay?  Do that to whoever "wrote" those articles.


Give them a zero then retract it when their parents complain?
 
tasteme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ecmoRandomNumbers
"It's an error. Is it worthy of a death penalty? I don't know," he said. "But it's definitely wrong."
Get a load of this asshole.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do you -

A) Treat is as an amusing and memorable lesson on plagiarism and why it is bad.

B) Print a correction with the attributions in the next newsletter.

C) ZOMG! ALERT THE MEDIA!!!!!!
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Plagiarize
Let no one else's work evade your eyes
Remember why the good Lord made your eyes
So don't shade your eyes
But plagiarize, plagiarize, plagiarize -
Only be sure always to call it please 'research'Tom Lehrer
 
