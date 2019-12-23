 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Let's drop balloons full of free gifts inside a crowded shopping centre during Christmas shopping. What could possibly go wrong?   (news.com.au) divider line
19
    More: Stupid, Parramatta, New South Wales, Retailing, New South Wales, Black-and-white films, Suffering, Pain, number of people, Panicked shoppers  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 10:20 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As God is my witness...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shouldn't have dropped frozen turkeys on the crowd?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, Dan from marketing might want to polish his resume.
 
the one and only murph [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: As God is my witness...


*Skakes tiny fist*
Came here to say WKRP already did it
 
the one and only murph [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

the one and only murph: Ambivalence: As God is my witness...

*Skakes tiny fist*
Came here to say WKRP already did it


*shakes* d*mmmmmit
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guessed that one right.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did anyone, including the idiots packed like sardines in an area surrounded by barricades think it was possible this would turn out ok?  Might as well have added pyro and Great White playing live as the balloons were dropped.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thanks capitalism
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xitnode
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ahhh, the white devil at work!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Probably safer to hold it outside.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Attention shoppers: We are now offering a free gift to the first X shoppers to visit isle Y"

Why do I always here that announcement when I am in a hurry and need items from isle Y? And why do people go nutzo over free cat food samples?
 
flyinglizard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: As God is my witness...


Came here to see this, leaving satisfied.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ibhuluimcom-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size

We do it every year, part of the family tradition. Last year we lost our youngest daughter. Her head was stepped on and crushed, but, in her memory, we're going to find a young girl and step on her head this year.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Probably safer to hold it outside.

[Fark user image image 850x531]


Problem: Australia is on fire.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The gifts break?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

flyinglizard: Ambivalence: As God is my witness...

Came here to see this, leaving satisfied.


Leaving with you, fully satisfied.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you want total chaos, tell people there's money and gift cards hidden in pockets, in books, and taped to the bottom of boxes. You don't actually do it, but you have accomplices occasionally shout "I found one!"
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

styckx: How did anyone, including the idiots packed like sardines in an area surrounded by barricades think it was possible this would turn out ok?  Might as well have added pyro and Great White playing live as the balloons were dropped.


"Let's drop a bunch of Black Friday on these shoppers' heads and see what happens."
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report