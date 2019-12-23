 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Toddler appears to be a few moves away from defeating the Grim Reaper at chess   (foxnews.com) divider line
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Cool," subby? The kid is in critical condition. We don't even know if she has brain damage.

Let's not go sucking-- OK, bad metaphor. Let's wait and see.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
black_knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
FTFA: The girl's father told 12 News that his daughter is "fighting, fighting, fighting."

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Come on, little one, keep fighting.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

a particular individual: "Cool," subby? The kid is in critical condition. We don't even know if she has brain damage.

Let's not go sucking-- OK, bad metaphor. Let's wait and see.


Correct. People can drown, later, from the initial drowning.  And, what you said, too.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Chess.. sure. I would challenge the grim reaper to chess. But not to a pillow fight.

Too many reaper cushions.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you people would stop posting and start praying...
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
IT'S THE HORSEY THING ISN'T IT? I CAN NEVER REMEMBER HOW IT MOVES ....
 
Brainsick
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: If you people would stop posting and start praying...


If you like
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So you leave your one year old unattended in a back yard with a pool. They sound like great parents
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So you leave your one year old unattended in a back yard with a pool. They sound like great parents


And? You act like we need everyone to reach adulthood. We'd be better off if Trump had died in childhood. Hitler too. Gezzzz. If mom and dad don't care, we don't need your moral outrage. They doing society a favor.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When we moved from the midwest to Florida our realtor asked if we wanted a pool (no), are we sure - everybody wants a pool (yes we're certain).  these types of stories was a big reason, not to mention maintenance and operating costs. Not worth it for us.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Of all the places to use the word "allegedly". What, is this article built from just reading a GoFundMe page?
 
gar1013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: When we moved from the midwest to Florida our realtor asked if we wanted a pool (no), are we sure - everybody wants a pool (yes we're certain).  these types of stories was a big reason, not to mention maintenance and operating costs. Not worth it for us.


Don't forget about gators.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As someone who was a life guard, stories like this drive me nuts.  It totally avoidable with proper access controls.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You sunk my battleship.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Melvins - A History of Bad Men
Youtube lFJUJKwSreQ

She Melvin'd Death!
 
