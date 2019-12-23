 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   California charity provides safe and legal space for homeless living in their cars to overnight. No snark, just a nice story about helping people who might either climb up or slip farther down from where they are   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Hero, Jeff Bezos, Parking, Parking lot, parking lot, Homelessness, California's rising homelessness problem, Parking space, Sleep  
•       •       •

401 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 9:49 PM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
washburn777
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whoever wrote this headline is my hero.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So Walmart can be considered a charity?
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So when is Trump gonna shut it down?

/yeah, I went there
//don't tell him Obama approves
 
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's an ulterior motive, it just hasn't been revealed yet.
 
Bowen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trik: There's an ulterior motive, it just hasn't been revealed yet.


It's to trigger the fascists.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trik: There's an ulterior motive, it just hasn't been revealed yet.


Make white people crave Kimchi.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

joaquin closet: So when is Trump gonna shut it down?

/yeah, I went there
//don't tell him Obama approves


and drink
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I saw this in the newspaper earlier, and it occurred to me that RV parks aren't all that common in inner cities. As for the Los Angeles area, searching on Google Maps shows that they're all pretty distant from the densely populated areas where people are most likely to be on the verge of homelessness. Of course, there are fewer places for people to safely sleep in cars.

This is a step in the right direction, small as it may seem.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've always tried to think about a solution for providing refuge to the homeless for an affordable cost but without getting involved with the liability of maintenance and thus not being able to provide as much space for as many people.  Like if you could build spaces near areas where they're already naturally congregate with beds and hammocks and plumbing and then just abandon them or something.  It would provide shelter yet avoid the legal morass that often comes along with giving things away.  Ideally care and constant maintenance could also be provided but I just don't have that much money.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Be nice to your Uber driver because you might be sitting in their home.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: Be nice to your Uber driver because you might be sitting in their home.


Try not to fart in their car / home!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Homeless people have cars?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My ex-GF was big into helping both humans and animals. It was among the things that made her so attractive. But she was a shiat-kicker as well. Pretty much the perfect girl but I'm kind of a jerk when it comes to commitment.

I lost this round, and regret it.
 
0z79
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shazam999: Trik: There's an ulterior motive, it just hasn't been revealed yet.

Make white people crave Kimchi.


I'm about as Anglo-Saxon as they come and have craved kimchi for years...

OH NO!! I'm already compromised! SAVE ME Jesus! SAVE ME Tom Cruise!
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Homeless people have cars?


You can sleep in your car, but you can't drive your house to work.
 
0z79
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Homeless people have cars?


And people call me sheltered.
 
unsightly phlebitis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

joaquin closet: So when is Trump gonna shut it down?

/yeah, I went there
//don't tell him Obama approves


he damned well better NOT! I got fifty clams that say there will be either a typhus, leperosy or bubonic plague outbreak happening there before spring 2020 and I don't want anyone farking with the odds! It's FIFTY BUCKS! That's almost a one whole gallon of gas from a LosAngeles  gas station!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report