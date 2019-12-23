 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   It's like the Council of Nicea...except Communist. So closer to Thomas Jefferson, I guess
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Coming to America soon!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that's gonna go over well.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Coming to America soon!


Cons have been working on it for years.

https://www.conservapedia.com/Conserv​a​tive_Bible_Project
 
TimeWithWalrus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best thing to do with that trash is just throw it away. The morals are wrong. The stories are boring.

God is an asshole. Jesus was a pantywaist. Saul of Tarsus was a wishywashy mealymouthed oppotunist who hijacked the Christ movement to lecture people about their assholes and tell them they're all pantywaists. John the Revelator was high on wort.

As a book, it's ass. If you want to read something from antiquity, read Herodotus. At least he gave a shiat if he kept you interested.

I wish the Chinese all the luck in the world with their rewrite. Give it some car chases or something.
 
wingedkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Coming to America soon!

Cons have been working on it for years.

https://www.conservapedia.com/Conserva​tive_Bible_Project


Wow.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...rewrite the Bible so that it falls in line with the Party ideology.

Well, it ain't like it would be the first time that's happened.

Don't half-ass it, guys, you used to know how to deal with troublemakers.

焚書坑儒
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, rightspeak only. It's double plus good.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Coming to America soon!

Cons have been working on it for years.

https://www.conservapedia.com/Conserva​tive_Bible_Project


Snowflakey AND stupid.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TimeWithWalrus: Best thing to do with that trash is just throw it away. The morals are wrong. The stories are boring.

God is an asshole. Jesus was a pantywaist. Saul of Tarsus was a wishywashy mealymouthed oppotunist who hijacked the Christ movement to lecture people about their assholes and tell them they're all pantywaists. John the Revelator was high on wort.

As a book, it's ass. If you want to read something from antiquity, read Herodotus. At least he gave a shiat if he kept you interested.

I wish the Chinese all the luck in the world with their rewrite. Give it some car chases or something.


Wow. So edgy.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Coming to America soon!

Cons have been working on it for years.

https://www.conservapedia.com/Conserva​tive_Bible_Project


Congrats, you found a fringe group.

The most conservative churches out there wouldn't give it a second glance, as it is not the KJV.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that. Fortunately, religion is one of those things people don't take too seriously so they won't mind if you walk all over it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fat Joe Ska: GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Coming to America soon!

Cons have been working on it for years.

https://www.conservapedia.com/Conserva​tive_Bible_Project

Snowflakey AND stupid.


To be fair, I'm fairly certain conservapedia is edited exclusively by trolls.

/why no, I would never!
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFAThe Bible and Christianity are apparently not alone in being targeted, with the authorities setting their sights on all major religions, requiring a "sinicisation" of the Quran, the holy book of the Islamic faith, and the sutras found in Buddhism.


China to re-write the bible:  This is an outrage!

China to re-write the teachings of Buddha:  We don't like it, but we'll get over it.

China to re-write the Koran:  Plan to stay away from tall buildings and airplanes for a while, especially in September.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hu died and made this guy King James?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Coming to America soon!

Cons have been working on it for years.

https://www.conservapedia.com/Conserva​tive_Bible_Project


That's odd; so if you see something in the Bible you don't like you can just call it "liberal bias" and move on guilt free. Brilliant.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So are psionics officially outlawed now?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Coming to America soon!

Cons have been working on it for years.

https://www.conservapedia.com/Conserva​tive_Bible_Project


I could just imagine a "Conservative Koran Project" where it's reduced one page and the only sentences inside are "Islam is a false religion" - "Muhammad was a false prophet and a child rapist" - "Christianity is the true religion" and "Trump 2024" (all in English of course)!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I don't read Aramaic.  No idea what all the fuss was about 2000+ years ago.   Everything since is just some  guy's idea of a rough translation.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

omg bbq: So are psionics officially outlawed now?


You know what'll happen otherwise:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
More like a convention of engineers who never fantasized about Catholic girls.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: More like a convention of engineers who never fantasized about Catholic girls.


That sounds like the worst party ever.
 
TimeWithWalrus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gar1013: TimeWithWalrus: Best thing to do with that trash is just throw it away. The morals are wrong. The stories are boring.

God is an asshole. Jesus was a pantywaist. Saul of Tarsus was a wishywashy mealymouthed oppotunist who hijacked the Christ movement to lecture people about their assholes and tell them they're all pantywaists. John the Revelator was high on wort.

As a book, it's ass. If you want to read something from antiquity, read Herodotus. At least he gave a shiat if he kept you interested.

I wish the Chinese all the luck in the world with their rewrite. Give it some car chases or something.

Wow. So edgy.


Sure thing, "gar". Have fun at the bottom of the swamp, fish-brain.
 
Gooch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bending religion to fit a political agenda??? I've never heard of such a thing! LOL
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

omg bbq: So are psionics officially outlawed now?


They should be. Every system dealing with psionics is broken, and arcane casters are just made worse. Being able to dump all of your points into 1 or 3 attacks is broken. They can go toe to toe with divine casters, but if your play group just likes murdering things, they will just ace your Big Bad Boss like it was nothing.
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aagrajag: BitwiseShift: More like a convention of engineers who never fantasized about Catholic girls.

That sounds like the worst party ever.


Sigh.........it was.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gar1013: GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Coming to America soon!

Cons have been working on it for years.

https://www.conservapedia.com/Conserva​tive_Bible_Project

Congrats, you found a fringe group.

The most conservative churches out there wouldn't give it a second glance, as it is not the KJV.


Well the people who love the KJV apparently already love a holy book rewritten to suit the needs of the author, so I wouldn't see much resentment to a new book made for  fundamentalist Christians who hate helping poor, hungry and/or disabled people.
 
ColdFusion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm gonna wait until I get word from China Law Translate or something.  Not sure I trust a news site with more tits on its front page than Pornhub.
 
Millennium
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Peace on Earth, goodwill toward men, and a bullet in Xi Jinping's brain.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: GardenWeasel: dionysusaur: Coming to America soon!

Cons have been working on it for years.

https://www.conservapedia.com/Conserva​tive_Bible_Project

I could just imagine a "Conservative Koran Project" where it's reduced one page and the only sentences inside are "Islam is a false religion" - "Muhammad was a false prophet and a child rapist" - "Christianity is the true religion" and "Trump 2024" (all in English of course)!


Jeez the only thing missing from that is 'murica. Fark yeah'
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TimeWithWalrus: The stories are boring.


Nobody tell him what Solomon wielded.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size

Not only books getting a rewrite.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh, Republicans have been doing this since the 1980s.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Well, that's gonna go over well.


Hopefully the evangelicals force trump to go mad on china about this and kick up the trade war to where it should be : ban all imports, exports and investments to china... also kick out all chinese students out of american schools so they stop stealing technology.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: TimeWithWalrus: Best thing to do with that trash is just throw it away. The morals are wrong. The stories are boring.

God is an asshole. Jesus was a pantywaist. Saul of Tarsus was a wishywashy mealymouthed oppotunist who hijacked the Christ movement to lecture people about their assholes and tell them they're all pantywaists. John the Revelator was high on wort.

As a book, it's ass. If you want to read something from antiquity, read Herodotus. At least he gave a shiat if he kept you interested.

I wish the Chinese all the luck in the world with their rewrite. Give it some car chases or something.

Wow. So edgy.


To be fair, a car chase would be a hell of a lot more exciting than the genealogy chapters of the Bible.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I belive in one photograph. The only one that got taken. Taken by a photographer. with a flash of light. A true photo. Not photoshoped. Being pure and original and authentic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TimeWithWalrus: gar1013: TimeWithWalrus: Best thing to do with that trash is just throw it away. The morals are wrong. The stories are boring.

God is an asshole. Jesus was a pantywaist. Saul of Tarsus was a wishywashy mealymouthed oppotunist who hijacked the Christ movement to lecture people about their assholes and tell them they're all pantywaists. John the Revelator was high on wort.

As a book, it's ass. If you want to read something from antiquity, read Herodotus. At least he gave a shiat if he kept you interested.

I wish the Chinese all the luck in the world with their rewrite. Give it some car chases or something.

Wow. So edgy.

Sure thing, "gar". Have fun at the bottom of the swamp, fish-brain.


WOW back off Gar.  This guy is cRAzY.   Listens to Rage Against the Machine, totally reks Christians all the time, has like 4 Che shirts and he totally is into Marvel and DC is for losers.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
China is stupid. They should have faked a new messiah or something and write a new book.

It worked several times in human history and they didnt have PR firms, internet, twitter, facebook and fake news to push those lies 24/7/365 to everyone.

Religious people are sheeps who will be manipulated by anyone with enough skill.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Father, the Son and the Holy... Mackerel.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wasn't the International the Communist council of Nicea?
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dionysusaur: Coming to America soon!


Soon? Read up, people have been altering news for decades in the textbooks!
 
