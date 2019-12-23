 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Florida man finally getting his shiat together   (nbc-2.com) divider line
6
    More: Amusing, Copyright, All rights reserved, Streaming media, Push technology, Watch NBC2 News, Live Stream, Privacy, Florida man  
•       •       •

481 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 7:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did he buy a potato masher?

/not clicky link now
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"...a charge of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell."

uh, "sell" - I know that becomes a legal definition at certain quantities, but I don't see that sticking.

/ Maybe the cops were being nice, (assuming they *had* to arrest him), and charged him with an easily  dropped charge?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Maybe the cops were being nice


Sure, Pollyanna ;)
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was expecting a poo story, leaving disappointed.
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's nice that someone has the spirit.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report