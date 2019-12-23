 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Well, technically, unless Officer Carmo here is in fact an extra-terrestrial, that's just HUMAN strength he displayed, just a whole farking lot of it   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Police, bustling business district of Bridgeport, runaway SUV, corner of Boston Avenue, Bond Street, security video, passenger seat, had headphones  
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for some unexplained reason, it accidentally slipped out of park,

Mmmhmmm.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two other people in the car and they're just sitting there screaming?
 
Running Wild
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Adrenaline is a helluva drug.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's some good car karma for Carmo.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Alternative headline:

Well, technically, unless Officer Carmo here is in fact an alien, that's just HUMAN strength he displayed, just a whole farking lot of it, and if he is an actual alien, Trump will have him deported within a week.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The 'roids sometimes lead to something besides attacks on innocent citizens.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fine the driver for relying on the parking pawl to keep the car stationary. Beat the passengers for not steering the vehicle into an immovable object or simply using the handbrake (ok, maybe a POS American car doesn't have a handbrake). Or just throw it back into park... rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.
Good on the officer, but I'm pretty sure the slope changes there... he didn't stop it himself that fast, and certainly not down hill. Maybe give him a commendation for not shooting a passerby's dog?

Yes, I used to push my 1977 Plymouth Fury for exercise, and actually know what the fark I'm talking about.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: That's some good car karma for Carmo.


You might say he's a Carmo chameleon...


/yeah, I got nothing. (._. )
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zez: Two other people in the car and they're just sitting there screaming?


Apparently one person was elderly so maybe they weren't able to hop in the driver's seat. I'm guessing the other was probably a kid? The article doesn't really say.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus, tone it down a little ABC... "Superhuman[]...Harrowing incident[]...Plowed into a group of schoolchildren[]"

It was rolling. The teenagers would have stepped out of the way if it even made it over the curb.
 
Sammy_L_Bronkowitz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Call me when he stops a Bird scooter
 
anfrind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The 'roids sometimes lead to something besides attacks on innocent citizens.


You don't need steroids to do this.  Most normal, healthy humans have the same seemingly-superhuman reserves of strength that this cop showed when he stopped that SUV.  However, using those reserves carries a high risk of self-injury, and so our unconscious minds prevent us from tapping into them except in life-or-death situations.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Alternative headline:

Well, technically, unless Officer Carmo here is in fact an alien, that's just HUMAN strength he displayed, just a whole farking lot of it, and if he is an actual alien, Trump will have him deported within a week.


Illegal Alien (2007 Remaster)
Youtube 8AlhEkl0cvE
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Percise1: Fine the driver for relying on the parking pawl to keep the car stationary. Beat the passengers for not steering the vehicle into an immovable object or simply using the handbrake (ok, maybe a POS American car doesn't have a handbrake). Or just throw it back into park... rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.
Good on the officer, but I'm pretty sure the slope changes there... he didn't stop it himself that fast, and certainly not down hill. Maybe give him a commendation for not shooting a passerby's dog?

Yes, I used to push my 1977 Plymouth Fury for exercise, and actually know what the fark I'm talking about.


It's not like the Fury could move under its own power.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x424]


He should have just opened a trap door over a pool of water at the end of the first one.  Job done, and humanity doesn't have to suffer.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Definitely some serious strength going on there. But without friction, strength is irrelevant in that situation.

I guess what I'm saying is:

Nike Basketball 1989 - 'It's Gotta Be The Shoes - Commercial
Youtube fkY7W6kCRY4
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If he didn't fart when he did it, he could have always tried harder.
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He gets commended for dragging his feet on the job?

Seriously though, grab a door handle and slow it down. Who wouldn't have done that? We know it was in neutral, not drive.

Slow news day...
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Percise1: Fine the driver for relying on the parking pawl to keep the car stationary. Beat the passengers for not steering the vehicle into an immovable object or simply using the handbrake (ok, maybe a POS American car doesn't have a handbrake). Or just throw it back into park... rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.
Good on the officer, but I'm pretty sure the slope changes there... he didn't stop it himself that fast, and certainly not down hill. Maybe give him a commendation for not shooting a passerby's dog?

Yes, I used to push my 1977 Plymouth Fury for exercise, and actually know what the fark I'm talking about.

It's not like the Fury could move under its own power.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Percise1: Fine the driver for relying on the parking pawl to keep the car stationary. Beat the passengers for not steering the vehicle into an immovable object or simply using the handbrake (ok, maybe a POS American car doesn't have a handbrake). Or just throw it back into park... rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr.
Good on the officer, but I'm pretty sure the slope changes there... he didn't stop it himself that fast, and certainly not down hill. Maybe give him a commendation for not shooting a passerby's dog?

Yes, I used to push my 1977 Plymouth Fury for exercise, and actually know what the fark I'm talking about.

It's not like the Fury could move under its own power.


Yes, it was a registered, running vehicle. What part of that scenario did you miss? Exercise?
 
daffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thank God he was there. Ifit had been some old crossing guard, it could have ended very differently.
 
