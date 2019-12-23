 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Spanish Kent Brockman wins lottery on live TV, immediately quits. Fark: Turns out to only have won $5,500   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Awkward, Twitter, Ms Escudero, Natalia Escudero, Debut albums, Ms Escudero's response, Spanish Christmas Lottery, initial broadcast, Mass media  
•       •       •

770 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Dec 2019 at 6:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hay, I'd quit like for 6K.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is sad that Natalia Escudero is today [known as] the manipulative and lying journalist from RTVE," she tweeted.

Overexaggeration is the Spanish standard for being a liar on television?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
persephonemagazine.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: "It is sad that Natalia Escudero is today [known as] the manipulative and lying journalist from RTVE," she tweeted.

Overexaggeration is the Spanish standard for being a liar on television?


Truth is a construct. Perspective is different from every angle.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Stephen King's Mexican Lottery tanget was true?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full lisiada scene
Youtube ZXDxN6_VTIU


She also suffered heartbreak upon arriving at home that day....
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golden Showers
Youtube nwo8m-m0VQg
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Uh Subby, Ken Brockman didn't quit. He's a journalist!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
To be fair, that is about 25% of the average household income in Spain.

To be unfair: Ha Ha!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: [YouTube video: Full lisiada scene]

She also suffered heartbreak upon arriving at home that day....


What the absolute fark is going on in this scene?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heh. I bought $10.00 in tickets for a $250,000,000.00 lottery a couple weeks ago. I checked the numbers and won.

I called the ex and asked her if she wanted half, and she informed me she would. I asked her if she wanted check or cash, and she said a check would be fine. We met after she got off work and she was less than enthused to receive a $2.00 check.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

beezeltown: UberNeuman: [YouTube video: Full lisiada scene]

She also suffered heartbreak upon arriving at home that day....

What the absolute fark is going on in this scene?


I'm not sure, but I think Mrs. Garrett is dead.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why not?  Don't people still rob convenience stores for the $100 or so they keep on hand that doesn't go directly into a safe?

I'm not really sure. I've never actually robbed a store. I thought about it a couple of times.  It seemed like a bad idea.
 
LewDux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Spanish TV?

i.imgur.comView Full Size



Que?
 
LewDux
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

beezeltown: UberNeuman: [YouTube video: Full lisiada scene]

She also suffered heartbreak upon arriving at home that day....

What the absolute fark is going on in this scene?


Hell I speak Spanish fluently and was like wtf too lol
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report